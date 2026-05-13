This Wildly Common Boomer Airplane Habit Hits Gen Z's Last Nerve (And We Can't Blame Them)

We all know the struggle: You take your seat for a cross-country flight, and not five minutes later, you hear the tinny sound of a mobile phone speaker a few rows back. Someone is playing a smartphone game with sound effects you can hear several rows away, sharing their movie-watching experience with every other passenger onboard, or taking a phone call — on speaker, no less! — while they wait to take off.

If you've ever been the person stuck sitting behind the noisiest person on a plane, you've experienced firsthand how irritating it can be when someone doesn't keep it down in flight. In fact, this kind of unwanted ambient noise is such a frequent complaint among travelers that United Airlines made using tech without headphones grounds for removal from your flight. And as debates about conversational and phone-use etiquette in shared spaces rage on, the younger generations frequently take to the internet to lay the blame on one particular group of travelers: the Baby Boomer generation.

And it's not hard to find a litany of Boomer tech-misuse complaints online, from the X (formerly known as Twitter) user who sat near an older man who spent a whole flight "doom-scrolling on TikTok" without headphones to the Redditor who caught two Boomers on camera watching a movie on an iPad, sans headphones, at their airport gate. Loud conversations are a common complaint, too, with some Gen Z travelers complaining that Boomers treat the airplane like a phone booth and don't seem to care who hears their conversations. If the internet is to be believed, the Boomer generation does not concern itself with fellow passengers who might be bothered by their noise.