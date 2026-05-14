What To Do If You See Wolves While You're Camping

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Crossing paths with wildlife while camping and participating in other nature-based activities is a very real possibility. However, bears are far from being the only predator you could encounter; there's also wolves. Not only has this animal become embedded in pop culture, but wolf watching is quickly becoming a favorite recreational vacation activity. Wolves — more specifically, Gray wolves — are commonly found across North America, including Canada and states like California, Alaska, and Colorado.

And while they might resemble certain domesticated dog breeds, you do not want to underestimate their ferocity. According to the International Wolf Center, wolves, which often travel in packs, can run at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour and have jaws that can snap their prey's bones. That said, they have learned to steer clear of people. New-Western research indicates that some wolves are purposefully nocturnal to evade humans. However, campers should nonetheless be prepared in case they come across these canines on their outdoor adventure.

In 2013, a 16-year-old camper in Minnesota was attacked by a wolf. He suffered a head wound but lived. Then in 2019, an American family of four camping in Canada's Banff National Park was sleeping when a wolf charged at their tent. The wolf was spooked by a fellow camper, and they all survived, but the father did sustain injuries to his hands. It's important to note that incidents like these are highly uncommon and typically occur when a wolf is ill. This could be due to reasons like rabies or brain damage — as was the case with the wolf that attacked the Minnesota teen. Nevertheless, campers should plan accordingly to reduce wolf sightings and encounters.