5 Best US Parks To See Wild Wolves Roam (That Aren't Yellowstone)

If you're longing to hear howls at dusk or spot something large and gray loping across the landscape, you're going to need to seek out the few remaining places in the United States where you can still see wolves in the wild. Yellowstone National Park is probably the best place to go to try to spot wolves, to the point that the park even has a strict "No Howling" rule, to make sure that any wolves nearby aren't stressed out by guests trying to imitate their calls. If you don't want to go to Yellowstone, however, there are other options. While finding wolves may be more of a challenge, you may also spot them in Grand Teton National Park, Denali National Park, Voyageurs National Park, Glacier National Park, and Katmai National Park.

Wolf watching is quickly becoming a favorite recreational vacation activity, but finding them can be a challenge. There are certainly places, like New York's Wolf Conservation Center or New Jersey's Lakota Wolf Preserve, where you can book tours or attend programs to see wolves, but catching a glimpse of one, running wild through its natural habitat, is an incredible experience that many go their entire lives without having. These incredible creatures, once widespread in the United States, have been nearly wiped out because of both hunting by humans who hated and feared them and the destruction of the natural places that they once called home. National parks, like Grand Teton, Denali, Voyageurs, Glacier, and Katmai [pictured], make up some of the last remaining habitats for wolves, and if you're very lucky, when you visit, you might get to see one for yourself. Just remember: Stay 100 yards back from wolves. You can always use binoculars if you want a closer look.