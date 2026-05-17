Forget Thailand, Retire To This Tropical Asian Destination With Seaside Living And Street Food

When it comes to pointing compasses toward retirement destinations in Asia, the needle often lands on Thailand. And we get it: Thailand has all the makings of a tropical paradise, so it's a mainstay on many a retirement destination top ten list. But for those looking beyond Thailand, Vietnam is emerging as a rival destination on every front — and at a better price tag, too. International Living's Global Retirement Index 2026 ranks Vietnam second among the world's most affordable places to live, with Thailand coming in third.

With 2,026 miles of coastline, Vietnam serves up a smorgasbord of seaside options and coastal hits —think inviting white sandy beaches, palm-fringed island shores, and sleepy fishing villages that feel lost in time. Whether you lean toward a city-meets-sea atmosphere, an easygoing coastal city fringed by islands that are off the tourist radar, or an island retreat that caters to tourists without losing its local flavor, Vietnam has a beach town that suits any retiree's lifestyle.

Then there's the food. Vietnam's street food culture is the kind you can't escape — and with its endless variety, unique flavors, and surprising affordability, you wouldn't want to, either. It's never too early for a steaming bowl of pho or a quick snack from a roving vendor. Street food is accompanied by an impressive roster of drinks, too — from local coffee for a midday perk to refreshing coconut water drunk straight out of the coconut. Whether you're a keen adventurer or a slow traveler, Vietnam has more than enough to keep your retirement days delightfully occupied.