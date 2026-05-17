Forget Thailand, Retire To This Tropical Asian Destination With Seaside Living And Street Food
When it comes to pointing compasses toward retirement destinations in Asia, the needle often lands on Thailand. And we get it: Thailand has all the makings of a tropical paradise, so it's a mainstay on many a retirement destination top ten list. But for those looking beyond Thailand, Vietnam is emerging as a rival destination on every front — and at a better price tag, too. International Living's Global Retirement Index 2026 ranks Vietnam second among the world's most affordable places to live, with Thailand coming in third.
With 2,026 miles of coastline, Vietnam serves up a smorgasbord of seaside options and coastal hits —think inviting white sandy beaches, palm-fringed island shores, and sleepy fishing villages that feel lost in time. Whether you lean toward a city-meets-sea atmosphere, an easygoing coastal city fringed by islands that are off the tourist radar, or an island retreat that caters to tourists without losing its local flavor, Vietnam has a beach town that suits any retiree's lifestyle.
Then there's the food. Vietnam's street food culture is the kind you can't escape — and with its endless variety, unique flavors, and surprising affordability, you wouldn't want to, either. It's never too early for a steaming bowl of pho or a quick snack from a roving vendor. Street food is accompanied by an impressive roster of drinks, too — from local coffee for a midday perk to refreshing coconut water drunk straight out of the coconut. Whether you're a keen adventurer or a slow traveler, Vietnam has more than enough to keep your retirement days delightfully occupied.
Vietnam's beach towns offer life with the sea at your doorstep
Vietnam's coastline carves out numerous beaches, coves, and island retreats — one of them bound to appeal to your perfect idea of seaside living. While Thailand's Pattaya or Phuket beaches can overwhelm with crowds and commercialism, Vietnam's beaches operate at a much more leisurely pace — aptly described by travel company 30 Sundays as "less party-driven and more sightseeing-focused." Case in point: Da Nang, where you can start the day sunning on white sand beaches and wind the day down watching sunsets from hip rooftop bars. The city's infrastructure, health centers, and shops are all up to international standards.
Straddling Vietnam's south-central coast, Nha Trang (pictured) is a somewhat calmer version of Da Nang. This walkable coastal city has a growing expat community and balanced offerings of both local and international amenities— all within easy reach of Nha Trang's six-mile crescent-shaped beach. Beyond these shores lies a string of islands still relatively unknown to most tourists, each offering a different adventure, whether it's snorkeling the coral reefs of Hon Mun island in Nha Trang National Maritime Park, or strolling the quaint fishing village of Hon Mieu.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's ultimate island retreat is Phu Quoc — one of those gorgeous islands that don't break the bank for vacationers and retirees alike. It checks all the boxes of a tropical paradise: white sand beaches, resorts, and a thriving fishing industry that supplies fresh seafood to its local markets and restaurants. Located off Vietnam's southwestern coast, it's easy to get here via its international airport and the low-cost carriers that make hopping from one end of the country to the other a cinch.
Head to the streets for a hearty meal in Vietnam
Both Thailand and Vietnam make our list of the 10 best destinations across Asia for foodies. Thailand's cuisine — think spicy curries and zingy sour soups — hits the taste buds with bold, unapologetic intensity. Meanwhile, Vietnam's flavor profiles tend toward the fresher, milder, and more balanced, shaped by its French and Asian influences. The country can flex its Michelin-starred restaurant muscles with good reason, but it's the street food that sustains and shapes the daily lives of locals and visitors alike.
Street food stalls and eateries are seemingly everywhere, set up on sidewalks next to markets, schools, or spots that see the most foot traffic. The beloved culture of table condiments — a handful of fresh herbs, chili paste, fish sauce, and lime — plays in favor of a retiree's still-foreign palate by letting diners adjust and season their food to their own liking. Morning walks reveal stalls selling pho, rice porridges, or sticky rice cakes — a hearty breakfast to be washed down with Vietnamese coffee, which ranges from a simple drip to cups flavored with condensed milk, whipped egg yolk, coconut, or even yogurt. In the evenings, food kiosks sizzle with grilled meats, seafood, and bubbling hotpots. And the cherry on the cake? It's achingly affordable — pretty much in line for a country deemed one of the cheapest tourist-friend travel destinations in the world.