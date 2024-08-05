One Of The Cheapest Travel Destinations In The World Is A Tourist-Friendly, Tropical Paradise

Vietnam has been touted as being one of the cheapest destinations in the world in 2024, but it's so much more than simply a bargain bucket list check. While, yes, Vietnam is decidedly an inexpensive destination, you'll come away feeling rich in cultural experiences and the interactions you have with friendly locals. Whether you're marching your way across the country by rail on the famed Reunification Express or discovering the lesser known hidden gem of Vietnam's southern islands, you'll be wowed at the value for money in this beautiful country.

Vietnam is a country of contrasts. From the tropical Mekong River Delta in the south, this long and skinny nation stretches over 1,000 miles north to the highlands where many travelers take to the Ha Giang Loop via motorbike. Along the way, there are fascinating cultural sites to uncover and miles of steamy coastline to sunbathe on.

From the lantern-strewn streets of Hoi An's ancient old town to Hue's Imperial Citadel, the foodie hotspots of Hanoi to the European architecture of Ho Chi Minh City and quiet island getaways, Vietnam isn't just a cheap place to travel, it's also tourist-friendly and has plenty of tropical corners to uncover. Sounds like heaven on earth for budget-minded globetrotters!

