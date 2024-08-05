One Of The Cheapest Travel Destinations In The World Is A Tourist-Friendly, Tropical Paradise
Vietnam has been touted as being one of the cheapest destinations in the world in 2024, but it's so much more than simply a bargain bucket list check. While, yes, Vietnam is decidedly an inexpensive destination, you'll come away feeling rich in cultural experiences and the interactions you have with friendly locals. Whether you're marching your way across the country by rail on the famed Reunification Express or discovering the lesser known hidden gem of Vietnam's southern islands, you'll be wowed at the value for money in this beautiful country.
Vietnam is a country of contrasts. From the tropical Mekong River Delta in the south, this long and skinny nation stretches over 1,000 miles north to the highlands where many travelers take to the Ha Giang Loop via motorbike. Along the way, there are fascinating cultural sites to uncover and miles of steamy coastline to sunbathe on.
From the lantern-strewn streets of Hoi An's ancient old town to Hue's Imperial Citadel, the foodie hotspots of Hanoi to the European architecture of Ho Chi Minh City and quiet island getaways, Vietnam isn't just a cheap place to travel, it's also tourist-friendly and has plenty of tropical corners to uncover. Sounds like heaven on earth for budget-minded globetrotters!
How much does a trip to Vietnam cost?
Vietnam earned its spot at the top of Holiday Money Report's list of cheap travel destinations for its combination of a decrease in currency value and overall inexpensive cost of living. At an average daily spend of about $65, their research revealed exactly what visitors could expect to pay on average for various items. A beer in Vietnam averaged about $1.50, a can of soda was around $0.72, and a three-course meal came in at just under $50.
Most visitors start at either end of the country, in the northern capital of Hanoi, or in the southern megalopolis of Ho Chi Minh City and make their way in the opposite direction over the course of their trip. If you were considering a trip to Thailand but shied away because of rising prices, consider one of Vietnam's many tropical destinations instead. If it's a true "Robinson Crusoe" moment you're craving, Phu Quoc and the Con Dao Islands should be right at the top of your list. Both are a lesser-visited alternative to the nearby Thai Islands.
Da Nang is another inexpensive favorite for sun worshippers who flock to the city's long stretch of white sandy beaches, juxtaposed to glittering high-rises. Tucked between two UNESCO World Heritage Sites — the ancient town of Hoi An and Hue, once Vietnam's Imperial capital — Da Nang makes for a wonderful base for day trips. And if you're still in pursuit of paradise on earth, the Cham Islands sit just off the coast.
How to get around Vietnam
Another factor that makes Vietnam less expensive is the cost of transportation. Take one look at the tangle of motorbikes in Vietnam's largest cities, though, and you might be running in the opposite direction. A motorbike will set travelers back about $10 a day. For those that aren't thrill seeking and want to play it a bit more safe, there are plenty of ways to get around Vietnam that don't include two wheels.
Flying is a great way to get from A to B quickly in Vietnam and is one of the more comfortable modes of transportation. In-country flights are inexpensive, but if you want a unique way to travel, the sleeper buses are famous and even cheaper — a ticket can cost as little as $12. This can be a great way to save on a night of accommodation when traveling to your next destination within the country.
A slightly more comfortable yet still economical mode of transportation is the train, which varies in price depending on which kind of seating you prefer. Bear in mind that because Vietnam is such a long country, distances by road and train can be staggering. For example, the train from Da Nang in the center of the country to Hanoi in the north can take up to 18 hours. Still, many rail aficionados travel to Vietnam specifically to hop aboard the Reunification Express. This country is a once-in-a-lifetime destination you don't want to miss.