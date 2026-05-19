Tucked Between Reno And Lake Tahoe Is An Underrated Mountain Getaway With Trails And Surreal Beauty

To get to Mount Houghton, drive up the Mount Rose Scenic Byway, among the most picturesque Lake Tahoe road trips. A 35-minute journey from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, take Interstate 580 South for 8 miles to the byway, officially dubbed Nevada Highway 431. This highway winds up the mountain another 16 miles to the trailhead, largely hugging a cliff's edge.

Eventually a sign marking the summit of the "Highest Year-Round Sierra Pass" and a parking lot at approximately 8,900-foot elevation emerges on the right. From here, several paths take you upwards. To get to Mount Houghton's summit, take the "Hikers Only" Relay Peak trail from the parking lot and up some stone steps. Being a loop trail, taking the Relay Peak Road will also get to the mountaintop, but horses and mountain bikes could also be sharing the wider route. Either way, ascension up to the second highest peak in the area begins here.

Block a good six hours at the minimum to tackle this 11.5-mile trail with an elevation gain of nearly 2,000 feet. The views are breathtaking, but so is the ascent, literally. While temperatures here are at least 10 degrees cooler than on the valley floor at any given time, in the summer the largely exposed trail can get hot. Spring and fall are ideal for both views and temperatures. Bring plenty of water, sun protection, and good hiking shoes no matter the time of year.