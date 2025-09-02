Nevada's Great Basin And Sierra Nevada Landscapes Blend In This Ethereal Wilderness Full Of Canyons And Camping
Located just 90 minutes from Yerington — Nevada's charming canyon town — you will find the pristine Wovoka Wilderness. Honoring the Northern Paiute people, these 49,000 acres of rugged canyons, valleys, and basins are the perfect getaway destination for anyone seeking a deep connection to nature within the Great Basin area of Nevada. As such any adventure into this untouched landscape will be accompanied by the singing of wild coyotes, the screeches of golden eagles, and iconic Sierra Nevada plant species such as juniper trees and sagebrush thickets.
The Wovoka Wilderness was designated as a protected area back in 2014 — with the U.S. Forest Service in charge of overseeing it. While many outdoor enthusiasts might feel tempted to explore this stretch of land in the Silver State, please be aware that you won't find any campgrounds or facilities. It's all backcountry and dispersed camping at Wovoka. However, the benefits of staying here are the absolute beauty of being surrounded by mountains like Bald Mountain and Mount Grant.
If you are still set on braving the Wovoka Wilderness, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) an hour and a half from Yerington will bring you closer to this unforgettable adventure. Alternatively, Bridgeport, California's hidden mountain town, also serves as a getaway to the Wovoka Wilderness. Bridgeport is just one hour away from the protected area.
What to do when adventuring through the Wovoka Wilderness
The Wovoka Wilderness is a great destination for hiking and enjoying the natural beauty of the Pine Grove Hills. There are no trails to follow here, but the East Walker River will take you towards Bald Mountain in a route stretching for about 13 miles. More adventurous hikers can then climb the mountain towering an impressive 9,400 feet above Wovoka. If mountain climbing is not your thing, then perhaps you can stay by the river and partake in some fly-fishing.
Another great activity to enjoy — and also one less strenuous than climbing a mountain — is wildlife and bird watching. Since Wovoka is nowhere close to a town or city, species like wild greater-sage grouse, bighorn sheep, prairie falcons, and many others are easily spotted. On that same note, landscape photography is another very enjoyable way of spending time in Wovoka.
The area's cultural significance becomes obvious upon further exploration. The Wovoka Wilderness continues to be of importance to the Numu or Northern Paiute Indigenous People. Thus, you will probably run into several of the petroglyphs, house rings, and ritual sites used by the Numu. There's also a prehistoric village site within the area. In order to be respectful to the Numu People as well as towards the land itself, please remember to practice "Leave No Trace" principles when exploring Wovoka.
Camping near the Wovoka Wilderness and other lodging options
As previously mentioned, there are no campgrounds within the Wovoka Wilderness. However primitive camping is allowed on the roads found at the northern Pine Grove Hills. You can either camp in a traditional manner by using a tent, or use your car. If you're worried about what to do in regards to campfires — especially if fire restrictions are in place — these campfire alternatives for safe camping trips might come in handy.
In case you're seeking more comfortable camping accommodations, know that nearby campgrounds can be found at the Walker River State Recreation Area 90 minutes from the Wovoka Wilderness. Also, the town of Bridgeport offers some hotel alternatives such as the Bridgeport Inn which is equipped with comfortable rooms and its own restaurant. Rates per night start at around $112 at the time of writing.
Plenty of restaurants can also be found in Bridgeport if you want a break from the backpacking and camping meals you brought with you, like the Virginia Creek Settlement Restaurant which is one hour and twenty minutes from Wovoka. This restaurant mainly serves Italian-American cuisine with some gluten free options on their menu. The Cafe at Annet's Mono Village, also in Bridgeport, is another option to consider especially if you like eating while surrounded by beautiful mountain scenery.