Nevada's Great Basin And Sierra Nevada Landscapes Blend In This Ethereal Wilderness Full Of Canyons And Camping

Located just 90 minutes from Yerington — Nevada's charming canyon town — you will find the pristine Wovoka Wilderness. Honoring the Northern Paiute people, these 49,000 acres of rugged canyons, valleys, and basins are the perfect getaway destination for anyone seeking a deep connection to nature within the Great Basin area of Nevada. As such any adventure into this untouched landscape will be accompanied by the singing of wild coyotes, the screeches of golden eagles, and iconic Sierra Nevada plant species such as juniper trees and sagebrush thickets.

The Wovoka Wilderness was designated as a protected area back in 2014 — with the U.S. Forest Service in charge of overseeing it. While many outdoor enthusiasts might feel tempted to explore this stretch of land in the Silver State, please be aware that you won't find any campgrounds or facilities. It's all backcountry and dispersed camping at Wovoka. However, the benefits of staying here are the absolute beauty of being surrounded by mountains like Bald Mountain and Mount Grant.

If you are still set on braving the Wovoka Wilderness, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) an hour and a half from Yerington will bring you closer to this unforgettable adventure. Alternatively, Bridgeport, California's hidden mountain town, also serves as a getaway to the Wovoka Wilderness. Bridgeport is just one hour away from the protected area.