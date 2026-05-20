The Maldives' New 'Little Gold Island' Resort Is Opening In 2026

You know about exclusive resorts, and you've heard of private islands, but the Bvlgari Resort Ranfushi is in a class of its own: The property will span 54 units, amounting to about 50 acres of palm-covered landscape. Guests can pick from 33 beach villas, each of which overlooks the Indian Ocean and has its own swimming pool. If you really want to bond with the sea, the overwater villas are perched on stilts, and guests enter them along wooden walkways. After a one-year delay, the resort is slated to open in the Raa Atoll sometime in 2026.

This resort's setting is the Maldives, a nation of more than 1,200 small islands that lie several hundred miles southwest of India and Sri Lanka. The Maldives are famous for their tropical weather and high-end tourism, and this vast constellation of islets already boasts around 170 resorts. The Raa Atoll is thick with luxury accommodations, most of them costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars per night.

While travelers have many options to pick from, Bvlgari commands an impressive reputation: This is the Italian company's 10th location around the world. Other Bvlgari destinations include Dubai, Bali, and Tokyo, but so far, the Ranfushi resort is the most far-flung. In the local Dhivehi language, Ranfushi translates to Little Golden Island, and Bvlgari, which specializes in literal gold, is leaning into that moniker. As you look at a list of the best things to do in the Maldives, many of them can be done in this secluded new property.