10 Crucial Details To Know Before Visiting The Maldives

In the Maldives, the image of a bungalow hovering over the crystal-clear waters of a turquoise lagoon has become a visual shorthand for the country's idyllic vacation backdrops. Influencers and celebrities walk the boards of extravagant hotels, throwing open doors to luxurious accommodations with uninterrupted views of the horizon. For many travelers, it's an aspirational trip to paradise. But if you consider yourself more on the adventurous side, you might be wondering — is there anything to actually do and see in the Maldives besides sitting on the beach?

What the algorithm doesn't usually show you is that the Maldives is even more beautiful underwater than it is above it. Every lagoon-fringed island has a reef that is more than likely teeming with colorful tropical fish. You can make excursions to magical bays filled with dozens of manta rays, or you may need to pick up and go when the call comes in to spot a roaming whale shark, one of the sea's most gentle giants. There are also many ways to connect more deeply with Maldivian culture and learn more about the history of this fascinating country. On top of this, there are a few essential details to be aware of before you cross the globe to arrive in the Maldives, which I wish I had known before my own trip to this unforgettable and worth-seeing destination. Here's what you need to know about getting around, traveling on the cheap, and respecting local laws.