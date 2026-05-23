Central America's White-Sand Hideaway Is The Perfect Place To Retire For Peaceful Caribbean Beauty
Belize is widely known as "The Jewel of Central America," and for U.S. travelers, it's easy to see why: English is the country's official language, and you'll find direct flights to Belize City from major airports across the U.S. and Canada. This small tropical nation has 240 miles of coastline, including bays, beaches, and islands. The local cuisine is a medley of Latin and English styles, largely showcasing the bounty of the sea. You wouldn't be blamed for wanting to spend the rest of your life here, and an estimated 9,000 U.S. citizens are currently enjoying retirement in Belize.
Most travelers stick to familiar hotspots such as Belize City and Ambergris Caye. For fewer crowds, though, consider heading farther south, to the peninsula of Placencia. This ribbon of land wiggles its way into the sea, paralleling the coast. While many visitors think of Placencia as an island or cay, it's firmly connected to the mainland on its northern end, so you can comfortably drive there. The 14-mile stretch of white sand, swaying palm trees, and luxury resorts is the stuff that Caribbean dreams are made of.
Retiring here can also be relatively affordable, at least by Caribbean standards. International Living reports that you can rent properties for as little as $500 a month, or even buy a one-bedroom unit for less than $200,000. U.S. citizens don't need a visa to visit Belize and are generally permitted to stay for 30 days. After that, you can spend $100 per month for extended stays. Residency is a more involved process that requires financial investment in the country. If you're asking yourself questions about what country to retire to, you may find many attractive answers in Placencia.
What Placencia is and how to spend time there
Located near the Belize Barrier Reef, the longest such reef in the Northern Hemisphere, Placencia traces its roots back to Maya fishing communities that lived along the coast for centuries. English-speaking settlers arrived in the region during the colonial era, and the area later developed into a humble fishing village. Today, the actual town of Placencia, located on the southern tip of the peninsula, has only about 750 permanent residents.
Yet in that 2-mile stretch of development, the town boasts dozens of accommodations, most of them costing between $100 and $200 per night. You'll find another dozen bars and pubs, as well as dense clusters of restaurants. If you can weather the heat, Placencia is an easy place to navigate and walk around; at its widest, the developed area is only a half-mile in girth, and speed limits in Belizean towns are typically 25 miles per hour, so you can walk or bike the local streets without much concern.
The eastern edge of the peninsula is lined with beachfront, so you're never far from the ivory sand. Placencia is definitely pricier than many other parts of the country, yet all Belizean beaches are open to the public and free to visit, and you can cut costs by visiting one of several grocery stores. Belize is generally considered an affordable Caribbean country that's perfect for retirement with a laidback lifestyle and beaches, and little Placencia epitomizes this reputation.
Getting to Placencia and where to stay
Getting here isn't exactly a walk in the park: Most travelers will arrive in Belize City, and the drive is nearly three hours to Placencia. Unlike many of Belize's island destinations, however, Placencia is reachable entirely by road, making rental cars a practical option for many visitors. Belize also drives on the right-hand side of the road, which makes things easier for most North American travelers.
As the crow flies, the closest large towns are Mango Creek and Independence — which are basically one community of 5,000 residents — and the Hokey Pokey Ferry can take you across the water in about 15 minutes. But be aware that this town has the only major hospital nearby, and driving will take over an hour.
As mentioned, you'll find plenty of hotels priced comparably to those in the U.S., along with a handful of budget hostels and guesthouses. There's even a space for campers – RV Belize – located in the middle of the Placencia peninsula for extremely ambitious road trippers. There are lots of options for stays and activities, even in such a small corner of the country; you could easily add Placencia to a list of the best things to do on your first vacation in Belize.