Central America's White-Sand Hideaway Is The Perfect Place To Retire For Peaceful Caribbean Beauty

Belize is widely known as "The Jewel of Central America," and for U.S. travelers, it's easy to see why: English is the country's official language, and you'll find direct flights to Belize City from major airports across the U.S. and Canada. This small tropical nation has 240 miles of coastline, including bays, beaches, and islands. The local cuisine is a medley of Latin and English styles, largely showcasing the bounty of the sea. You wouldn't be blamed for wanting to spend the rest of your life here, and an estimated 9,000 U.S. citizens are currently enjoying retirement in Belize.

Most travelers stick to familiar hotspots such as Belize City and Ambergris Caye. For fewer crowds, though, consider heading farther south, to the peninsula of Placencia. This ribbon of land wiggles its way into the sea, paralleling the coast. While many visitors think of Placencia as an island or cay, it's firmly connected to the mainland on its northern end, so you can comfortably drive there. The 14-mile stretch of white sand, swaying palm trees, and luxury resorts is the stuff that Caribbean dreams are made of.

Retiring here can also be relatively affordable, at least by Caribbean standards. International Living reports that you can rent properties for as little as $500 a month, or even buy a one-bedroom unit for less than $200,000. U.S. citizens don't need a visa to visit Belize and are generally permitted to stay for 30 days. After that, you can spend $100 per month for extended stays. Residency is a more involved process that requires financial investment in the country. If you're asking yourself questions about what country to retire to, you may find many attractive answers in Placencia.