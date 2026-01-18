11 Questions To Ask Before Choosing A Country To Retire To

Retiring to a different country used to be a dream for only the wealthy or adventurous. However, the world is getting smaller all the time, and a multitude of factors are now motivating future retirees to look beyond their country's borders for their golden years. The number of people considering moving abroad (for all age groups) is three times higher than it was 50 years ago, according to a 2024 study from Monmouth University. This growth in would-be expats is even larger amongst people 55 and older, since the study noted an increase from 4% in 1974 to 17% today (a four-fold difference).

Of course, retiring is not like being a tourist. The resort you visited during that cruise or the island-hopping tour you took for spring break isn't the ideal metric for judging the best countries to live in, especially later in life. Moving to a new country for retirement means a long-term commitment and a thorough assessment of what you value most. Daily life for residents of different countries often varies widely from the places you see as a visitor, and it's better that you have firsthand knowledge of a country before making a permanent move. The questions you need to ask about moving to another country to retire depend on various factors, ranging from personal preferences to financial needs. Access to your pension, moving your belongings, and having a bank account are just a few of the issues on a long and complicated list that retirees have to consider. Here are some other things to keep in mind.