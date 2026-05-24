Santo Domingo's National Park Is A Serene Caribbean Escape With Turquoise Lagoons And Stunning Views

From the surface, you'll only see one lake at Three Eyes National Park, an indication of just how deep you'll go to see the complete lagoon system of one of the Caribbean's most mesmerizing national parks. According to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, the lakes of Three Eyes were important ritual sites for the Taino people that lived here before colonialism. You'll also want to take a look at the petroglyphs and shards of pottery along the walking route.

Shortly after passing through the entryway, you begin the descent. The first lagoon you'll see is Lago de Azufre, which has intensely blue water, owing to its high calcium content. The next lake along the way is El Lago de las Damas — it's shallower and is where local women used to bathe, which gives it its name (which means "The Ladies' Lake"). The third lagoon you can reach by foot is La Nevera, which you'll find in a cold, dark cavern that receives almost no sunlight.

Though La Nevera marks the end of the lagoon system you see on the trail, there is a fourth lagoon — Los Zaramagullones — that's accessible by boat. You have to pay extra for the final boat ride, but many visitors have said it's worth it. "Although the ride is short, it gives you a taste of the uniqueness of the different water bodies within the system," said travel blogger Mark Around the World. The final lake isn't within a cave, but rather surrounded by cliffs and thick vegetation.