Montana's Unsung State Park By Idaho's Border Is A Remote Camping And Water Sport Retreat With Colorful Cliffs

Painted Rocks State Park opened in the early 1960s, roughly 10 miles away from the Idaho border, as the crow flies, near Montana's mountain town of Darby. But its accompanying reservoir was built a couple of decades before that. The lake was made by damming a portion of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. Spanning more than 560 surface acres, the reservoir was initially intended to provide water to the surrounding farmlands. Although it's used for irrigation and household purposes today, it's also favored for its water-based recreational pursuits.

The lake has a boat launch and dock, so you can take your watercraft out for a relaxing cruise along the waters. You can also paddle the ripples in a kayak or canoe, or hop in for a little swim. Just be sure to read up on all of Montana's boating regulations and other water safety rules before you head out. It's also worth noting that the reservoir's water levels can fluctuate, with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks recommending that you hard-launch your vessels to prevent any damage.

Do a bit of wildlife watching as you coast along. The state park is home to a variety of native and migratory birds, from mountain bluebirds and pileated woodpeckers to sandhill cranes and yellow warblers. You may even be able to catch a glimpse of the rare harlequin duck, too. An array of larger animals roam the lands, including moose, elk, white-tailed deer, and bears. Bighorn sheep have also been known to roam around, as the mountain crawlers were reintroduced to the region in the 1980s after nearly going extinct due to unchecked hunting and disease. Cameras are worth keeping close at hand.