Montana's Unsung State Park By Idaho's Border Is A Remote Camping And Water Sport Retreat With Colorful Cliffs
The Bitterroot Mountains, with all their jagged peaks, alpine lakes, and sprawling forests, sweep along the border between Montana and Idaho for more than 160 miles. As you can imagine, the vistas around this stretch of the Rockies are incredible. Tucked into the "nose" of western Montana, right in the heart of the rugged range, Painted Rocks State Park is a prime spot to take it all in. This patch of wilds is on the smaller side — only about 23 acres – and a bit off the beaten path to dodge the foot traffic that some of the region's more popular state parks get. That isolation is part of the appeal, along with all the colorful rocky cliffs that give the park its name.
The state park is full of granite and rhyolite outcroppings that are "painted" by vibrant swaths of lichens. The organisms – formed by symbiotic relationships between fungi and algae — coat the lofty cliffs in varying shades of orange, yellow, and green, adding a little pop of color to the craggy mountainscape. With virtually no cell service in the area, Painted Rocks State Park is an ideal place to unplug. Several remote campsites perched along the banks of its namesake watering hole, Painted Rocks Reservoir (also known as Painted Rocks Lake), make for a splashing water sport retreat.
Tackle the waters of Painted Rocks State Park
Painted Rocks State Park opened in the early 1960s, roughly 10 miles away from the Idaho border, as the crow flies, near Montana's mountain town of Darby. But its accompanying reservoir was built a couple of decades before that. The lake was made by damming a portion of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. Spanning more than 560 surface acres, the reservoir was initially intended to provide water to the surrounding farmlands. Although it's used for irrigation and household purposes today, it's also favored for its water-based recreational pursuits.
The lake has a boat launch and dock, so you can take your watercraft out for a relaxing cruise along the waters. You can also paddle the ripples in a kayak or canoe, or hop in for a little swim. Just be sure to read up on all of Montana's boating regulations and other water safety rules before you head out. It's also worth noting that the reservoir's water levels can fluctuate, with Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks recommending that you hard-launch your vessels to prevent any damage.
Do a bit of wildlife watching as you coast along. The state park is home to a variety of native and migratory birds, from mountain bluebirds and pileated woodpeckers to sandhill cranes and yellow warblers. You may even be able to catch a glimpse of the rare harlequin duck, too. An array of larger animals roam the lands, including moose, elk, white-tailed deer, and bears. Bighorn sheep have also been known to roam around, as the mountain crawlers were reintroduced to the region in the 1980s after nearly going extinct due to unchecked hunting and disease. Cameras are worth keeping close at hand.
Get some shut eye along the banks of Painted Rocks Reservoir
Painted Rocks State Park sits at the southern end of the reservoir, where you'll find the recreation area's little campground, if you want to stay the night. There are about two dozen campsites hidden among the pine trees along the water near the boat launch. The camp spots can accommodate RVs, with back-in and pull-through sites available. Amenities are pretty limited – you'll have to bring your own water, but there are on-site restrooms, picnic tables, and grills.
Since Big Sky Country doubles as big bear country — and we're talking both grizzlies and black bears — be sure to properly bear-proof your campsite. There are lockers on hand if you don't have a safe space to store your food, as well as bear-proof dumpsters for any garbage. The campground is open year-round, with the peak season usually ranging from late spring to the end of summer. If you opt to set up camp during the colder months, just keep in mind that the area gets quite a bit of snow in the winter. If you'd prefer a more luxurious lodging abode, Triple Creek Ranch, one of America's best resorts, is only about a 30-minute drive away.