Hidden In Montana's Rockies Is One Of America's Best Resorts For A Chic, All-Inclusive Rustic Getaway
It's no surprise that Montana is a top destination for adventurous travelers. With its premier ski resort in Big Sky and tranquil year-round resort town of Bigfork, among many other luxurious vacation options, the Treasure State has long beckoned visitors seeking unparalleled natural beauty and relaxation. The Triple Creek Ranch is certainly no exception. Nestled in the heart of the Bitterroot Mountain Range, which is part of the sprawling Northern Rockies, this chic hideaway offers guests an all-inclusive getaway teeming with boundless outdoor adventures.
Located about 80 miles south of the Missoula International Airport on the outskirts of the town of Darby, this luxury guest ranch caters exclusively to guests 16 years of age and older, providing a truly tranquil and peaceful retreat in nature. Opened to the public in 1986, the Triple Creek Ranch has all the rustic trappings of Montana's best dude ranches, from roomy log cabins made with log or cedar wood to spacious ranch homes overlooking the Bitterroot River.
However, as a proud member of the acclaimed Relais & Châteaux, an association of luxury hotels and restaurants, guests can expect an elevated stay with impeccable hospitality and exceptional amenities to boot. "The experience was just as promised on the hotel website — in fact, much more," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor. "We had one of our most enjoyable holidays ever. All of the ingredients were there: dramatic scenery and natural environment, first-class accommodation, food and wine, great ranch experiences, and, above all, warm, knowledgeable and 'bend over backwards' service."
Triple Creek Ranch's all-inclusive amenities
Of course, the Triple Creek Ranch offers much more than just first-class lodging. With its all-inclusive nightly cabin rates, guests can enjoy fully covered meals, from snacks and in-cabin dining to packed breakfasts and lunches. The resort's dining room, bedecked with a vaulted ceiling, serves gourmet feasts featuring fresh produce from its own orchard and garden. Guests can also enjoy complimentary house wine, spirits, and beer at the ranch's rooftop lounge, located atop the main lodge.
The all-inclusive rates also afford guests access to the resort's facilities. Depending on the time of year, visitors can have a soak in the heated outdoor pool (open from June through September), relax in the dry sauna, or get some cardio in at the fitness center. Exercise outside via the ranch's workout trail, hit the 9-hole disc golf course, or swing it out on the mountaintop court for tennis and pickleball. Guests can also pick from the resort's library of games and movies for a mellow night in.
The fun doesn't stop there — the Triple Creek Ranch offers a variety of other inclusive experiences available at no extra charge. Embark on a horseback riding excursion, wander the hiking trails, or take a tour of the resort's expansive art collection of more than 1,500 original Western pieces. Try a cooking class, take a soap- and candle-making workshop, or tackle the snow with complimentary snowshoes, cross-country skis, and inner tubes. The options are about as endless as the Montana sky.
Plan the perfect stay at this Montana getaway
When planning your stay at the Triple Creek Ranch, there are a few key details to keep in mind. For starters, the resort's 2025 all-inclusive nightly rates are $2,250 for a luxury one-bedroom cabin, $2,500 for a two-bedroom cabin, and $2,150 for a suite, at the time of writing. These are just a few of the lodging options available, with prices expected to increase for the 2026 and 2027 calendar years. The rates are also based on double occupancy, but a $200 discount is available for solo travelers.
It's important to note that the rates do not include the 4% Montana State Bed Tax or discretionary staff gratuity. Amenities such as laundry services, premium beverages, spa services, and off-ranch activities provided by third-party outfitters, such as private plane tours, off-roading ATV adventures, and the Lewis & Clark Trail Ride, hosted by Rawhide Outfitters, are also not included in the all-inclusive nightly rates.
The Triple Creek Ranch, which is home to 25 private guest cabins, has a maximum occupancy of 66 guests. Due to its limited availability, the resort enforces a strict cancellation policy. Guests who cancel their reservation at least 60 days prior to their scheduled arrival date can receive a refund of the 50% deposit required to book the stay.