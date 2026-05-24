Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Wild Haven For Trail-Free Hiking, Paddling, And Birding

The Midwest is full of opportunities for outdoor adventure, from the Great Lakes to the many state parks. Between Milwaukee and Madison, you'll find a Wisconsin wild haven offering trail-free hiking, paddling, birding, fishing, foraging, and wildlife viewing: the Jefferson Marsh Wildlife Area. Along with outdoor activities, it also includes one of the largest Native American mounds in the state, a site of historic interest.

Stretching 3,000 acres, the Jefferson Marsh Wildlife Area covers several types of landscapes, including an open water marsh. It also contains the 900-acre Jefferson Tamarack Swamp State Natural Area, the largest forested wetland in the county and one of the biggest in southeastern Wisconsin, consisting of a large tamarack bog.

The Jefferson Marsh Wildlife Area is just east of the city of Jefferson in Jefferson County, about an hour's drive from both Madison and Milwaukee. For overnight visitors, the small city offers two chain hotels, a Best Western Plus and an AmericInn.