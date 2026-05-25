What To Do If You Hear Coyotes Howling Near Your Campsite

Seeing wildlife is a big part of camping, whether you watch squirrels foraging for the winter season or hawks circling overhead. There are also animals you may only hear — when it's a coyote howling, it may be disturbing for some people. The howls are often accompanied by yips or barking, and campers may wonder if they should be concerned and what to do. While coyote attacks are infrequent and you shouldn't worry much, it's important to know why they're vocalizing, how to keep them from your campsite, and what to do if you do see one during a camping trip. You can take preventative steps, like keeping food in airtight containers, securing your pets, using a motion sensor light, and trying, what wildlife management calls, coyote hazing should you see one.

Coyotes can be found in all continental states, so hearing them while camping isn't a surprise. You may hear them more often from January through March, which is their mating season, and in the fall when young coyotes are striking out on their own looking for territory. But they're usually vocalizing to chat with each other. What sounds like many, however, is unlikely to be more than a few — this is called the "beau geste" effect, where the sounds emitted bounce off the environment making it seem multiplied. While you're not likely to be in any danger, being prepared is important.