What To Do If You Hear Coyotes Howling Near Your Campsite
Seeing wildlife is a big part of camping, whether you watch squirrels foraging for the winter season or hawks circling overhead. There are also animals you may only hear — when it's a coyote howling, it may be disturbing for some people. The howls are often accompanied by yips or barking, and campers may wonder if they should be concerned and what to do. While coyote attacks are infrequent and you shouldn't worry much, it's important to know why they're vocalizing, how to keep them from your campsite, and what to do if you do see one during a camping trip. You can take preventative steps, like keeping food in airtight containers, securing your pets, using a motion sensor light, and trying, what wildlife management calls, coyote hazing should you see one.
Coyotes can be found in all continental states, so hearing them while camping isn't a surprise. You may hear them more often from January through March, which is their mating season, and in the fall when young coyotes are striking out on their own looking for territory. But they're usually vocalizing to chat with each other. What sounds like many, however, is unlikely to be more than a few — this is called the "beau geste" effect, where the sounds emitted bounce off the environment making it seem multiplied. While you're not likely to be in any danger, being prepared is important.
How to keep coyotes away from your campsite and what to do if you encounter one
To keep coyotes away, just as you would properly bear-proof your campsite, keep all food and trash in an airtight container or bear locker, as they can smell it, which will attract them. Clean any grills or cooking surfaces. If you have a pet with you, keep their food stored safely and bowls clean. Keep in mind smaller dogs and cats can be considered prey, and as with any pet, don't ever leave them unattended or off leash — this includes tying them up outside an RV or leaving them alone in a tent. Teach your kids not to approach any wild animals. You can also use a motion sensor light that can scare them away. (It's also a great way to help theft-proof your RV or campsite.)
If you see a coyote while you're hiking or at your tent or RV site, use a technique called coyote hazing. Stand as tall as possible and wave your arms. Make noise by banging pots and pans together or using an air horn. Even a loud personal alarm on your keychain can be helpful. Move — as strange as this may seem — toward them and throw something in their direction. Don't aim to hit them. You're just trying to scare them. Continue the hazing until they disappear. However, if they act aggressively, do not approach, back away slowly, and don't run. Report sightings to a park ranger. If for any reason you're scratched or bitten, see a doctor and contact your local health department.