Why More And More Tourists Are Vacationing In Malaysia In 2026

White sand beaches, cultural attractions, culinary discoveries, and warm tropical weather to top it all off — all these and more are items on a checklist that Southeast Asian countries deliver on. And while popular spots like Bali or Phuket attract their fair share of tourism, none of them carry the title of Southeast Asia's most-visited nation in 2026 — instead, it's Malaysia that has staked that claim.

Malaysia is known for its multicultural cities, multiethnic cultures, diverse natural landscapes, and a vibrant food scene, so it's no surprise that the growing number of visitors pouring into the country is far from modest. Tourism numbers hit the ground running in the first three months of 2026 with 10.6 million international arrivals. That's over a million more tourists than Thailand's 9.1 million during the same time frame.

There's no accidental skyrocketing here — these numbers are the result of the robust, year-long Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign launched by the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board to attract travelers to the country. The ASEAN Magazine outlines the campaign's five main pillars: "sustainable tourism, cultural and heritage preservation, nature and adventure, digital innovation, and global connectivity." Along with traditional marketing campaigns, a calendar of exciting nationwide events and festivities, and prevalent English fluency that breaks down communication barriers, Malaysia has become one of the easiest destinations to explore in 2026. Plus, the country's visa-free entry policy for travelers from 158 nations — ranging from 14 to 90 days depending on nationality — has only added to its growing appeal.