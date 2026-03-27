9 Under-The-Radar Malaysian Islands To Consider Instead Of Thailand Or Indonesia

Southeast Asia has it all. From sprawling, chaotic cities with unmatched street food to rainforests and ancient ruins, it's the stuff of travel dreams. But there's nowhere more revered than its tropical islands. Numbering over 25,000 across the region, its impossibly beautiful slices of sand-fringed heaven cater to everyone from backpackers to high-end luxury travelers.

Thailand and Indonesia practically dominate that space in the minds of most travelers, with islands like Bali, Phuket, and Koh Samui making up just a few of the most famous. But between these two travel powerhouses lies Malaysia, arguably one of the most underrated countries in Asia by Western standards. It's known primarily for its modern capital, Kuala Lumpur, but it has its own swath of beautiful islands perfect for a vacation that won't break the bank.

But Malaysia isn't a secret to others on the continent. Millions of tourists still hit its shores, crowding some of the more popular spots like Langkawi and Penang, especially on big holiday weeks. So opting to check out some of its lesser-known islands can go a long way to making your visit unforgettable. From private island resorts to wonderfully undeveloped village experiences, these under-the-radar Malaysian getaways are worth considering instead of Thailand or Indonesia.