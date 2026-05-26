Stop Doing This When Visiting Yellowstone National Park (It Can Get You Fined By Park Rangers)

Some of North America's most iconic wildlife can be found in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. The iconic area is home to grizzly bears, elk, bison, otters, and much more. Conservation efforts at Yellowstone have long been important to wildlife research far beyond the park's boundaries, and causing any disturbance to the park's animals can actually result in big fines and safety risks.

When exploring the great outdoors, it's essential to leave any critters you encounter alone. Even well-intentioned human interaction can disrupt animal behavior and create risks for both people and wildlife. When wild animals repeatedly get too close to humans, authorities must sometimes euthanize them for the safety of other people and creatures. It sounds drastic, but such behaviors can't be easily unlearned by animals. This is especially relevant for grizzly and black bears that are comfortable being in human spaces, even outside of national parks.

In 2023, KRTV reported that a man was charged just over $1,000 in fines and community service payments after approaching a bison calf near a river in Yellowstone National Park. The calf was alone and appeared to be struggling along the sloped riverbank, so the man helped it along the incline and onto the road. Once on the road, the calf began following cars and other park visitors, risking traffic injuries. These fines help enforce the National Park Service's wildlife regulations.