The 5 Best Parks Where You Can See Bison Roam (Other Than Yellowstone)

Bison have long been a symbol of the American West, and at one time, there were around 30 to 60 million of these majestic animals living across North America. However, due to overhunting and the purposeful culling of wild herds, only a measly 512 bison were left by 1889. Thanks to conservation efforts, the American bison was not lost to extinction. Today, there are around 20,000 wild bison living in protected herds in national and state parks across America. In fact, one of the most famous places to visit to see these magnificent beasts is Yellowstone National Park, which has two herds with a combined population of around 4,550 animals.

However, as one of the most popular national parks in America, Yellowstone can get pretty crowded with travelers and vehicles during the high season. Luckily, if you want to see bison without the hassle of wading through the Yellowstone crowds, there are plenty of lesser-known national and state parks across the American West that are home to herds of wild bison. When watching these majestic animals, it is also important to remember how big and dangerous they really are. For the safety of you and the bison, always keep a good distance (at least 25 yards) between you and the animals. You should also never walk towards a bison or try to touch one, as doing so can have disastrous consequences and end with you in the hospital. That being said, here are some great parks where you can safely see the awe-inspiring American bison.