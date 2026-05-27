This Vibrant West Coast Hub Is America's Most Traffic-Congested City

There's an old "Saturday Night Live" sketch called "The Californians," a recurring soap-opera parody. One of its memorable running gags features characters, in exaggerated West Coast vocal fry, reciting elaborate driving directions for how to cross town and avoid traffic. This is because the sketch is set in Los Angeles, a notoriously traffic-choked hotspot where every commute turns into a game of Tetris, and showing up late because of "traffic" barely raises an eyebrow. The metropolis is so congested that it's given rise to zeitgeist monikers like "Carmageddon," the mythical 20 (now 30)-minute drive," "merge or die" on-ramps, and the "Rush Hour" movie. To further cement this reputation, INRIX, a data analytics firm, has ranked Los Angeles among the world's 10 most traffic-congested cities in its 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard. The city ranked fourth in the United States — behind Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia – making it the most congested major city west of the Mississippi. According to INRIX, Los Angeles drivers lose an average of 87 hours per year behind the wheel thanks to pervasive gridlock.

To measure congestion, INRIX analyzes peak travel times across nearly 1,000 urban areas over 3 years, evaluating changes and patterns. It then calculates economic cost. The firm reported that traffic congestion cost the U.S. more than $85 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 11% from the previous year. As fuel prices climb to record highs and inflation continues to rise, this data may prove more valuable than ever.

2025 actually saw a slight improvement for L.A. congestion, which had ranked 8th globally in 2024. The Los Angeles Times noted this could be attributed to COVID pattern disruptions, office vacancies downtown, and the fact that L.A. traffic is already so bad, it's hard to get any worse. Indeed, UCLA urban planning professor Michael Manville noted most drivers wouldn't perceive that level of improvement.