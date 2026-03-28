Data Says These Are America's 5 Busiest Highways

In 2025, Forbes reported that over 60% of Americans had plans to take a road trip that summer. The Hilton Hotels 2026 Trends Report shows a similar trajectory for 2026, claiming that 71% of Americans will take a car on their next vacation. In large part, this reliance on cars is chalked up to cities prioritizing car-friendly infrastructure, Americans' long commutes, and a lack of investment in public transport. Of course, the wrong route can easily derail your trip by trapping you on congested highways with slow-moving traffic. Luckily, for those planning to head out on the ultimate historic cross-country road trip, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has released a list of the busiest highways to avoid.

The list is based on a metric called Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT), which measures the average number of daily trips taken across each highway in a given year. California dominates the list, with 12 of the top 25 busiest highways. Texas comes in a somewhat distant second, with five highways on the list, although none are in the top five. The five busiest highways on this list carry anywhere between 350,000 and 500,000 vehicles per day, on average.

Whether you're planning to visit the cities mentioned here, or are just passing through while road-tripping, the last thing you need is for traffic to ruin your plans. If you're keen to know which are the routes you should avoid on your next scenic road trip through America's states and national parks, here are the five busiest highways in the U.S.