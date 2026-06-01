Between Tampa And Gainesville Is Florida's Once-Thriving Lumber Town That's Now Ruins In A Nature Preserve

Long before tourism became Florida's defining industry, there was timber. Once swathed in sprawling cypress swamps and pine forests – even more so than today — the state was dominated by logging camps and sawmill operations throughout the 1800s and well into the early 20th century. Centralia was one of them. The logging boomtown and its mill cropped up in 1910 in the remote wilderness of Hernando County along the Gulf Coast.

Founded to house all the lumberjacks brought in to harvest the surrounding bald cypress trees, Centralia thrived in its heyday. The settlement's lumber mill was one of the largest in the entire state, and more than 1,000 sawmill workers and their families called the place home back then, according to the Historical Marker Database. Set along a railroad line between Tampa and Gainesville, the bustling town had it all, boasting a post office, general store, restaurant, bakery, apothecary, schoolhouse, church, and little movie theater to boot.

Unfortunately, Centralia's days were numbered. The forests were all cleared out by 1917, forcing the mill to close its doors. The town was all but abandoned by the next decade, and over time it was swallowed up by the returning woods. Centralia's ruins are now part of a peaceful nature preserve. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission bought the land in the 1980s and it's now part of the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, situated right next to the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge.