5 Once-Thriving Florida Towns That Transformed Into Eerie, Abandoned Beauties
Between the beaches, theme parks, and retirement communities, there are a few corners of Florida people have fled from altogether. These abandoned towns make for some of the state's most unusual and compelling detours, especially for travelers interested in the eerie landscapes they produce. You might see storefronts swallowed by vines and faded signs. Some have relics that harken to a specific moment in their past when they were once booming, such as weathered estates in former mill towns or military structures in disuse from bases left behind.
These are five ghost towns where you can see what Florida once looked like before the crowds and modern development. Some of these places are overgrown or partially razed, so what was once a street or building might now look like a marsh or scrub with limited infrastructure. As such, be prepared for some more rugged navigation if you plan to visit one of these abandoned gems. Cell service might be spotty, so downloading a GPS track or offline map is smart for planning ahead. Otherwise, have your camera ready for some atmospheric, otherworldly shots of Florida's forgotten side.
Brewster
A singular, towering smokestack rises up from the ground where Brewster once boomed. According to Abandoned Florida, the town was founded in 1910 and revolved around a phosphate mine operated by American Cyanamid, complete with a school and a movie theater to cater to residents. The company closed down the mining town in 1962 and moved its operations elsewhere. Much of the town's structures were razed, but you can still see the power plant's smokestack and some industrial fragments. It's roughly an hour drive from Tampa.
Eldora
Along the Cape Canaveral National Seashore, one of Florida's longest stretches of coastline on its east coast, sits the abandoned citrus community of Eldora. It thrived around the late 1800s, being well-connected to waterways for transportation. At the end of the century, the orange groves were destroyed by freezes, and railroads replaced boat transport. The fading town was temporarily a winter getaway for the wealthy after that, but most deserted it after the Great Depression. There's a 0.5-mile Eldora Village Loop trail that takes you through what remains of the town, including the preserved, majestic Eldora State House.
Ellaville
One of the more dramatic falls from grace unfolded in Ellaville, sitting just over an hour's drive from Tallahassee. It was founded by a former Florida governor in the 1860s and was once home to Florida's largest sawmill, per Abandoned FL. At its northwestern edge, the governor built a mansion. In 1900, the sawmill shut down due to sapped resources, and the town subsequently dwindled. Unfortunately, the mansion burned down, though you can still see its foundation, which now houses armadillos. There's also an overgrown general store and bridge still standing, plus Suwanacoochee Springs, one of Florida's most forgotten and beautiful.
Fort Dade
Fort Dade lies on Egmont Key, a remote island near Tampa Bay between St. Petersburg and Sarasota. You'll see its tall white lighthouse before reaching its shore, a remnant that dates back to 1858. However, it wasn't until the Spanish-American War at the end of the 1800s that Fort Dade was established as a military base. The base continued to serve for both World Wars but was turned into a wildlife refuge in 1974, according to Legends of America. Many of its structures remain, including barracks, batteries, and weathered foundations. A ferry can take you to the island from Fort De Soto.
Osceola
Within the Lake Harney Wilderness Area, about a 45-minute drive from Orlando, are some traces of the Osceola ghost town. Osceola was the last town here, but it's actually layered with multiple past lives. Before colonization, it was a Seminole settlement called King Philipstown, then it was a ferry landing called Cook's Ferry, before becoming the Osceola mill town in the early 1900s. One of the more striking ruins you can see here is a mysterious, crumbling bank vault standing alone in a field (pictured). The ghost town is roughly where the Osceola Fish Camp is listed on Google Maps.