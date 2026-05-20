5 Once-Thriving Florida Towns That Transformed Into Eerie, Abandoned Beauties

Between the beaches, theme parks, and retirement communities, there are a few corners of Florida people have fled from altogether. These abandoned towns make for some of the state's most unusual and compelling detours, especially for travelers interested in the eerie landscapes they produce. You might see storefronts swallowed by vines and faded signs. Some have relics that harken to a specific moment in their past when they were once booming, such as weathered estates in former mill towns or military structures in disuse from bases left behind.

These are five ghost towns where you can see what Florida once looked like before the crowds and modern development. Some of these places are overgrown or partially razed, so what was once a street or building might now look like a marsh or scrub with limited infrastructure. As such, be prepared for some more rugged navigation if you plan to visit one of these abandoned gems. Cell service might be spotty, so downloading a GPS track or offline map is smart for planning ahead. Otherwise, have your camera ready for some atmospheric, otherworldly shots of Florida's forgotten side.