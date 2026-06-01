What Is The Average Lifespan Of An RV?

You just took out a 10-year loan to finance your dream RV, and now you're wondering how long you can expect your new camping machine to last. Will it get passed down to your kids, or will the goldfish you won at the county fair outlive it? The short answer, according to information published by RVshare, is that you can expect the average motorhome or trailer to last about 10 to 20 years. Some types, including diesel pushers and Airstream trailers, often last 20 to 30 years, while pop-up campers with canvas walls average closer to 10 to 15 years.

That's quite a range, and the longer answer is that an RV's lifespan depends on several factors. One is the original build quality. Another is the maintenance habits of its owners. Then there is the environment in which it's used and stored (extreme heat and UV exposure can cause deterioration, but so can water damage, including rain and humidity). There is also the fact that it's a vehicle, and thus could be totaled in an accident on the road – possibly through no fault of your own — or maybe because you overinflated a tire. Either way, a road mishap can lead to your beloved chariot's demise long before age does.