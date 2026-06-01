The drive between Houston and New Orleans takes about 5.5 hours, if you stick to the main interstates (I-10 and I-45). But a slightly longer and more picturesque route takes you along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), passing through various wildlife refuges that preserve beautiful bayou ecosystems in Louisiana's southernmost reaches. Not all of these are worth visiting, but if you're passing through or staying nearby, Rockefeller State Wildlife Refuge might be worth the time.

Rockefeller is located just off the Grand Chenier Highway, a section of the 180-mile Creole Nature Trail through "one of America's last great wildernesses." This particular stretch, including the 4-mile Price Lake Road that passes through the refuge, is full of coastal marshland that's crucial for environmental conservation. Rockefeller now comprises about 76,000 acres of marsh (around 10,000 acres have eroded away over the last century), creating a home for alligators, muskrat, otters, raccoons, numerous fish, and various migratory and wading birds.

There isn't a dedicated visitor area at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, per se. Instead, you have access to 4 miles of roads, three public boat ramps, multiple fishing piers, and around 106 miles of canals ideal for year-round fishing and boating. The refuge has helped formerly endangered species, such as American alligators, brown pelicans, and bald eagles, recover their numbers and prosper in its environment. It also has ongoing programs for at-risk species. For its roughly 100,000 annual visitors, Rockefeller provides multiple ways to explore and engage with Louisiana's coastal marshland in an environmentally responsible and inspiring way.