Experience Cajun Culture At This Underrated Louisiana Town With New Orleans Vibes

New Orleans, considered one of the best destinations in the United States for weddings, has a little bit of everything for everybody. It's filled with historical sites galore, spooky attractions, and much more. At the core of it all is the city's vibrant Cajun food and music scene. However, despite its notoriety, New Orleans is not the only metropolis in Louisiana. There's another spectacular city that has many of the same offerings: Lafayette. Located less than three hours from New Orleans, this is the place to go if you truly want to immerse yourself in Louisiana's famed Cajun culture.

Cajun culture originated from French immigrants who made their homes in the southern state in the 1700s. This resulted in the creation of Cajun and Zydeco music. Although these are two different genres, they have their similarities, and can be described as folk-inspired melodies accompanied by the accordion and other instruments. Then, of course, there's Cajun cuisine, which is known for being well-seasoned and delectable to the palette.

With all that in mind, Lafayette, like New Orleans, has an electrifying nightlife. Visitors can find live music performances every day of the week in various venues across town, especially in Downtown Lafayette. Notable spots for live music include Blue Moon Saloon and Bon Temps Grill. The former is a honky-tonk and the latter is a popular eatery that serves up classic Cajun dishes such as po-boys, crawfish etouffee, and more.

