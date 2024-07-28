Experience Cajun Culture At This Underrated Louisiana Town With New Orleans Vibes
New Orleans, considered one of the best destinations in the United States for weddings, has a little bit of everything for everybody. It's filled with historical sites galore, spooky attractions, and much more. At the core of it all is the city's vibrant Cajun food and music scene. However, despite its notoriety, New Orleans is not the only metropolis in Louisiana. There's another spectacular city that has many of the same offerings: Lafayette. Located less than three hours from New Orleans, this is the place to go if you truly want to immerse yourself in Louisiana's famed Cajun culture.
Cajun culture originated from French immigrants who made their homes in the southern state in the 1700s. This resulted in the creation of Cajun and Zydeco music. Although these are two different genres, they have their similarities, and can be described as folk-inspired melodies accompanied by the accordion and other instruments. Then, of course, there's Cajun cuisine, which is known for being well-seasoned and delectable to the palette.
With all that in mind, Lafayette, like New Orleans, has an electrifying nightlife. Visitors can find live music performances every day of the week in various venues across town, especially in Downtown Lafayette. Notable spots for live music include Blue Moon Saloon and Bon Temps Grill. The former is a honky-tonk and the latter is a popular eatery that serves up classic Cajun dishes such as po-boys, crawfish etouffee, and more.
Louisiana adventures in Lafayette
Above all, Lafayette prides itself on its history and Cajun culture. To learn more about the city's past and origins, head to Vermilionville. "This is an excellent one stop place to see the history of Cajun country from the native tribes era to the 20th century," states a review on Tripadvisor. In addition to being home to several centuries-old historic buildings, Vermilionville offers artisans presentations (pictured) and regularly scheduled events, such as live Cajun music performances. There is also an onsite eatery, La Cuisine de Maman, where visitors can dine on Cajun food.
On that note, if you're visiting Lafayette for its cuisine, there are plenty of eateries to discover. However, Cajun Food Tours can do all the hard work for you. This three-hour bus excursion includes five restaurants on its itinerary where visitors will savor Lafayette's finest food. And while it's always a good idea to avoid swimming in alligator-infested waters, you can safely encounter these creatures with Cajun Country Swamp Tours, located in Breaux Bridge, less than 30 minutes from Lafayette. These tours, which are a quintessential attraction found in Louisiana, allow visitors to fully appreciate the state's unique ecological beauty. Lastly, New Orleans may have St. Louis Cathedral, but Lafayette has Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Make sure to stop by and take in this historic structure during your visit.
Plan your vacation to Lafayette, Louisiana
Those who want to experience Lafayette's Cajun culture can fly into Lafayette Regional Airport, located minutes from downtown. Note that Lafayette, like New Orleans, has hot and humid weather, especially in the summer. Visitors who prefer mild temperatures should avoid visiting during this season. For those primarily interested in Lafayette's musical offerings, the city hosts the Festival International de Louisiane every April. This five-day celebration takes place downtown and is free. In addition to Cajun and Zydeco music, attendees can expect regional music from around the globe.
As for where to stay during your time in Lafayette, the city has several chain hotels. A top-rated option on Tripadvisor is the Drury Inn & Suites Lafayette, LA. This three-star establishment earned a Tripadvisor Travelers Choice award in 2024. It offers guests complimentary breakfast and light bites for dinner, such as soups and salads. There is also free parking, Wi-Fi, and a pool, with both standard hotel rooms and suites available.
For accommodations with historic flair, there's Maison Mouton Bed & Breakfast. Dating back to 1820, the property offers suites, cottages, and cabins, all with southern charm. Uniquely, a Cajun-style breakfast is prepared for guests every morning. If you enjoyed learning about Lafayette, check out this overlooked coastal gem full of beaches and historical charm that's also America's oldest city.