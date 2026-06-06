Atlanta, Georgia's Quirky BeltLine Restaurant Feels Like It Was Teleported Straight From Venice Beach In The '70s

Atlanta, Georgia, may not be the first place that comes to mind when people think of vintage Southern California surf culture, but Muchacho feels like a slice of 1970s Venice Beach sunshine transplanted down South. This quirky, Pacific Coast-inspired restaurant is in the Reynoldstown neighborhood along the Atlanta BeltLine. Channeling Venice Beach Boardwalk's surf and skate culture, the BeltLine has an ongoing stream of cyclists, runners and skaters passing by daily (just without the ocean waves).

Muchacho is the sunny brainchild of Michael Lennox, who also runs Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, an another popular BeltLine spot located about a mile away. Both restaurants are part of Electric Hospitality, an award-winning Atlanta restaurant group. The same open-air community gathering aesthetic at Ladybird can also be found at Muchacho, but filtered through a quirky West Coast lens that combines a laid-back SoCal state of mind with an all-day Cali-Mex menu and a full bar. As one Google reviewer wrote: "Very cool spot. 70s vibes comfortable atmosphere with SoCal inspired cuisine and bevvys." Muchacho's newest West Midtown location leans even harder into the surf-and-skate identity with an actual skate ramp.

The original Muchacho location still retains the brick exterior from its industrial past when it was an Atlanta and West Point Railroad depot a century ago. Once inside, though, visitors may be surprised to see less of a Southern railroad vintage aesthetic and more of a saturated palette of bright orange, yellow, and white, decked out with vintage macramé planters. The bold, quirky design has even recently caught the eye of Architectural Digest, who listed it as one of 29 of the "world's most beautifully designed coffee shops."