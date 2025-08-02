The Heart Of Atlanta Has A Network Of Trails, Eateries, And Parks That Give NYC's High Line A Run For Its Money

You've probably heard of the High Line, a scenic trail suspended above the congested New York City streets. Since its opening in 2009, it has transformed what was an abandoned elevated railroad track into green spaces with art and convenient access to restaurants, reimagining what urban design can be. But 900 miles away, an urban trail in Georgia has stepped up to be the new destination of the American South, one that's bigger and better than its New York counterpart.

The Atlanta Beltline is a vibrant network of multi-use trails, parks, eateries, art, and entertainment that loops around the heart of Atlanta, connecting 45 neighborhoods and creating community spaces for recreation, commerce, and cultural expression. Since its beginning around 2005, the Beltway — which also repurposes historic railway – has revitalized abandoned areas, added green spaces, and spurred development. While future public transit expansions are also planned, the Beltline's current 22 miles of trails allow you to bike, skate, walk, take a bike tour, visit historic buildings, and relax or even fish in city parks. It's lined with sculptures and murals, making the Beltline a veritable open-air gallery, and hosts regular fitness and cultural events, giving Atlanta another reason to be considered one of the best family vacation destinations in the U.S.

For years, Atlanta has ranked as one of the top places to live in the U.S. based on its strong labor market and job growth. The city's home to more than 15 Fortune 500 companies, and, despite a Hollywood slowdown, the film and production economy is booming thanks to local film incentives and state tax credits. The housing market is competitive yet still affordable, and a thriving nature, arts, and culture scene — fostered by projects like the Beltline — make Atlanta a desirable and ever-growing metropolis.