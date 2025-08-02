The Heart Of Atlanta Has A Network Of Trails, Eateries, And Parks That Give NYC's High Line A Run For Its Money
You've probably heard of the High Line, a scenic trail suspended above the congested New York City streets. Since its opening in 2009, it has transformed what was an abandoned elevated railroad track into green spaces with art and convenient access to restaurants, reimagining what urban design can be. But 900 miles away, an urban trail in Georgia has stepped up to be the new destination of the American South, one that's bigger and better than its New York counterpart.
The Atlanta Beltline is a vibrant network of multi-use trails, parks, eateries, art, and entertainment that loops around the heart of Atlanta, connecting 45 neighborhoods and creating community spaces for recreation, commerce, and cultural expression. Since its beginning around 2005, the Beltway — which also repurposes historic railway – has revitalized abandoned areas, added green spaces, and spurred development. While future public transit expansions are also planned, the Beltline's current 22 miles of trails allow you to bike, skate, walk, take a bike tour, visit historic buildings, and relax or even fish in city parks. It's lined with sculptures and murals, making the Beltline a veritable open-air gallery, and hosts regular fitness and cultural events, giving Atlanta another reason to be considered one of the best family vacation destinations in the U.S.
For years, Atlanta has ranked as one of the top places to live in the U.S. based on its strong labor market and job growth. The city's home to more than 15 Fortune 500 companies, and, despite a Hollywood slowdown, the film and production economy is booming thanks to local film incentives and state tax credits. The housing market is competitive yet still affordable, and a thriving nature, arts, and culture scene — fostered by projects like the Beltline — make Atlanta a desirable and ever-growing metropolis.
Choose your own adventure on the Atlanta Beltline
The Atlanta Beltline has different areas to match different occasions and plenty of space for everyone. The bustling Eastside Trail, arguably its most popular segment, isn't far from Little Five Points, one of Georgia's trendiest neighborhoods. The Eastside Trail sprawls three miles, from Midtown's Piedmont Park down to Reynoldstown, weaving through countless shopping and dining destinations. The Westside Trail is more laid-back, but with no shortage of historic neighborhoods and great spots where you can eat and drink, plus community gardens and an art-filled tunnel. Meanwhile, the Northside Trail, about three miles long, is possibly the quietest and most secluded and nature-friendly, epitomizing how Atlanta got its "City in the Forest" moniker. This trail winds past the Bobby Jones golf course and through several tranquil parks, including Tanyard Creek Park, the site of the Civil War's Battle of Peachtree Creek.
The Beltline also hosts frequent events, often without charging attendees. Yoga and Zumba classes, "mindfulness walks," annual 5K and 8K races, a weekly run club, livestream radio events, and even tax-prep classes have all been part of the programming, helping to connect communities and encourage wellness. In 2024, the Beltline hired a new marketing agency and adopted a new logo — a red, blue, and green geometric, wreath-like symbol. Now, that logo is visible at various spots on the trails, making it even easier to explore.
If you want to rent two wheels to get around, Musette will deliver bikes right to your hotel or homeshare. You can also rent from the locally owned Bike Barn, located near the southern end of the Eastside Trail. Pedego, found right on the Beltline's Southside Trail near Glenwood Park, also rents e-bikes.
The Eastside Trail is the perfect introduction for Beltline first-timers
Start at Piedmont Park, a sprawling, 200-acre green space with paved paths, dog parks, sports courts, and an aquatic center; there's even a pond where you can fish (if you have a license). This is where you'll find Atlanta's Botanical Garden, known for its lush outdoor gardens, rotating exhibits, and events like after-hours light shows. Order a steakburger at Park Tavern, then head across the street into Virginia Highland, a charming neighborhood filled with fun boutiques and local food gems like the beloved Highland Tap brewery.
From there, follow the Eastside Trail south to Ponce City Market, a modern mall that sports a rooftop amusement park with rides, carnival games, a roller rink, mini golf, and skyline views. Further on, the Fourth Ward Park is home to Atlanta's first outdoor skate park as well as an amphitheater and massive playground. Some of the most historic spots in the city (and some cool restaurants) are located in this iconic neighborhood. Take a walking tour or visit Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthplace (a National Historic Site) and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he pastored. You can also sip on some local spirits at O4D Distillery, Atlanta's oldest legal distillery.
Along the way, be sure you don't miss Ladybird Grove and Messhall; this national park and glamping-themed space features a cozy fireplace, camper bars, and an upstairs speakeasy. For a more offbeat experience, detour to Sister Louisa's Church of the Living Room and Ping-Pong Emporium, an irreverent local watering hole known for its quirky decor and drag shows. The Eastside Trail ends at Krog Street Tunnel, a walkable graffiti art gallery connecting to Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown. Nearby, Krog Street Market offers more excellent dining and shopping with historic flair in a converted 1880s warehouse.