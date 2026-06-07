North Carolina's Once-Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital Is Now A Thriving Urban Park In Raleigh

When it comes to cities in North Carolina, Charlotte may be the biggest, but you could make the argument that Raleigh is the most pleasant. Known as the "City of Oaks" for its beautiful tree-lined streets, the Tar Heel State's second city has long made greenery a priority. It also has a fascinating history, and the two come together in one of the city's newest public spaces, Dix Park.

Named for Dorothea Dix — the social reformer of the 19th century who tirelessly advocated on behalf of the poor, indigenous, and mentally ill — this 308-acre property is not only Raleigh's leading urban park, but occupies the site of North Carolina's first psychiatric hospital. Filled with public art, oak trees, bucolic meadows, classic architecture, and flower fields, the park embraces its complicated past and reinvents itself as a place of healing and hope.

Situated just a stone's throw from downtown, this is the cutting edge of urban design, as driven home by these reviewers on Tripadvisor. "We loved this beautiful park, which included some open spaces, some wooded areas, cool wooden trolls and other art installations," wrote one visitor in a 5-star review, while another remarked, "It is fantastic to see how Raleigh has repurposed this campus into an urban park. There is something for everyone."