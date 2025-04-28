A Louisiana River Town Near Baton Rouge Is A Quiet Escape With Southern Charm And Unique Shops

The cotton-growing history of St. Francisvlle is both colorful and tragic. Several Antebellum (pre-Civil War) plantation homes are preserved in the woods and fields around the community, and their history is complicated. While they provided a vital hub of Southern commerce in the early 1800s, they also employed slave labor. The history and beauty of the plantation culture of that era comes with a dark side. Perhaps the best-known of the plantation homes around St. Francisville is Rosedown. Before the Civil War, Rosedown was the center of an immense cotton-production operation. Owner Daniel Turnbull achieved great wealth by growing the textile crop. At its peak, his operation, based from a stunning Victorian-era plantation home, encompassed almost 3,500 acres of planted cotton. Another historic plantation home is the Oakley House, where artist and naturalist John James Audubon once worked as a tutor for the plantation owner's daughter. Both Rosedown and Oakley House, as well as other plantations in the area, like the historic Myrtles Plantation, are open to the public for tours. St. Francisville isn't the only Louisiana city that serves as a hub of architecture and culture, but it might be the best place to experience pre-Civil War history in the state.

The plantations aren't the only historically significant sites in and around St. Francisville. The site of the Siege at Port Hudson, a significant Civil War battle in 1863 that followed the fall of New Orleans, which is home to some lavish mansions, to the Union the year prior. The battlefield, located just south of St. Francisville, is where Confederate troops tried and failed to protect access to the Mississippi River.