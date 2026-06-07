Kansas' Historic City Has A Downtown Museum, Golf, And A Quirky Small-Town Shop
Kansas is packed with historic communities. With roots stretching back to the state's early years, Glasco is definitely one of them. The cozy little city was settled in 1865 along the Solomon River in the north-central pocket of the state, just a few years after Kansas joined the Union. Named after Glasgow — Scotland's largest city — to honor its Scottish settlers, Glasco was formally established in the early 1870s, before being incorporated as a city over a decade later.
More than a century after its founding, the place has managed to retain much of the rural charm from its humble frontier outpost beginnings. The Cloud County city — which is home to fewer than 500 folks today, per World Population Review — has just about everything you'd expect from a small town. It's surrounded by farmland and has a historic downtown district at its core, where you'll find a little museum and a few fun shops and boutiques. There's even a golf course on the outskirts of the city if you want to hit the greens.
Glasco sits along U.S. Route 24, roughly a 3-hour drive from Kansas City, Missouri, where the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is located. The Salina Regional Airport (SLN) is a bit closer, under an hour away, and does offer direct flights to Chicago, Denver, and Houston. There aren't any hotel accommodations in town, but if you're traveling in a rig, there is a very small city-owned RV park called Idle Awhile, which is equipped with water, sewer, and electricity hookups. Just be sure to reserve a spot well in advance, because there are only eight sites available.
Step back in time with a stroll along Glasco's Main Street
Glasco's downtown district looks frozen in time, much like any of the best historic districts to visit in America. The city center was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the early aughts. It is on the smaller side, stretching for about a block along Main Street, from Fisher Street to Railroad Avenue. However, it does feature nearly two dozen historic buildings in the Italianate style that was common for 19th-century commercial architecture.
One of the old two-story structures now houses the Glasco Community Historical Museum. The museum has a nostalgic collection of exhibits that delve into the Kansas town's storied roots, from the town's oldest businesses and farming heritage to its earliest families. You can also see various artifacts on display, from vintage photographs to historical documents. Just be aware that the museum is currently only open on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Head across the street to The Hodge Podge to indulge in some sweet treats. The quirky ice cream parlor is a beloved small-town staple, thanks to its antique soda fountain, retro aesthetic, and classic malts, smoothies, and fresh-made limeades. True to its name, the shop also carries an eclectic assortment of bric-a-brac if you're looking for fun gifts to take back home. The Corner Store is just a few doors down. The community haunt is a popular gathering spot on Tuesdays, hosting a variety of local coffeehouses, art popups, and events throughout the year, including the city's weekly farmers market.
Hit the greens around Glasco, Kansas
If you're a fan of tee time, be sure to pack all the golf gear you need to hit the greens. The Glasco Country Club & Course is only about a mile east of town, situated just off U.S. Route 24 in the pretty rural countryside. The 9-hole, par 33 sand greens course stretches for almost 4,400 yards along a winding creek, so you can take in scenic views as you play. It is open to non-members and charges just $10 to tackle the tree-dotted fairways, at the time of writing.
You can also stretch your legs at Glasco's City Park, located just south of the old downtown district, right off Fisher Street. There are several picnic tables scattered across the grounds, as well as a little playground area for the kids. The small community park also boasts a swimming pool, which is usually open seasonally from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week, as long as there isn't any inclement weather.
Want to get out and see more historic towns around Kansas? Junction City, with its vibrant downtown and two nearby rivers for ample outdoor fun, is less than a 1.5-hour drive away from Glasco.