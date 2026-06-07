Kansas' Historic City Has A Downtown Museum, Golf, And A Quirky Small-Town Shop

Kansas is packed with historic communities. With roots stretching back to the state's early years, Glasco is definitely one of them. The cozy little city was settled in 1865 along the Solomon River in the north-central pocket of the state, just a few years after Kansas joined the Union. Named after Glasgow — Scotland's largest city — to honor its Scottish settlers, Glasco was formally established in the early 1870s, before being incorporated as a city over a decade later.

More than a century after its founding, the place has managed to retain much of the rural charm from its humble frontier outpost beginnings. The Cloud County city — which is home to fewer than 500 folks today, per World Population Review — has just about everything you'd expect from a small town. It's surrounded by farmland and has a historic downtown district at its core, where you'll find a little museum and a few fun shops and boutiques. There's even a golf course on the outskirts of the city if you want to hit the greens.

Glasco sits along U.S. Route 24, roughly a 3-hour drive from Kansas City, Missouri, where the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is located. The Salina Regional Airport (SLN) is a bit closer, under an hour away, and does offer direct flights to Chicago, Denver, and Houston. There aren't any hotel accommodations in town, but if you're traveling in a rig, there is a very small city-owned RV park called Idle Awhile, which is equipped with water, sewer, and electricity hookups. Just be sure to reserve a spot well in advance, because there are only eight sites available.