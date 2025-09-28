This Artsy Kansas City Tucked Between Two Rivers Is A Historic Gem With A Vibrant Downtown
While driving past rustic barns along Interstate 70, through pristine prairies, and along quiet Kansas highways, you might stumble upon a friendly destination thriving with lively entertainment. Junction City is an artsy little gem located 65 miles west of Topeka's historic golden dome with panoramic views. This fascinating town was the first in the West to embrace the popular soft drink Coca-Cola and among the first in Kansas to introduce modern motion pictures to a movie theater. Wandering around town, one can see evidence of the community's early roots in old buildings from the early 1900's.
If you happen to be road tripping through Kansas (the state with the best driving conditions in America), you'll definitely want to visit this unique jewel. With a vibrant entertainment district and intriguing hotspots, Junction City treats visitors to plenty of fun activities. Find it nestled between the Republican River and Smoky Hill River, which eventually meet and flow into the mouth of the Kansas River near the northeast edge of town. The Kansas River Junction City Boat Ramp is the perfect place to view how these three impressive waterways intersect.
With three rivers, plus beautiful forests and prairies nearby, this city offers outdoor enthusiasts tons of recreation opportunities, too. For example, the Milford Nature Center is a wonderful way to explore local Kansas wildlife and ecosystems. You'll have an amazing time perusing the center's interactive displays that provide a hands-on, immersive experience, and kids will love learning about the amphibious creatures of the marshes and the aquatic habitats of rivers and streams. This spectacular spot is just part of Junction City's appeal, though. For history buffs and art enthusiasts, this destination has even more to discover.
Discover the early days of Junction City
Junction City might not be the only Kansas city surrounded by historic sites and museums, but it does have some standout sites to visit. The Geary County Historical Society allows visitors to take a deep dive into local history and participate in exciting seasonal events like an interactive murder mystery dinner. Housed within the former Junction City High School, this spectacular three-story museum showcases educational exhibits and Indigenous artifacts. Some star displays include a train station depot and a vintage fire engine.
An official Kansas Main Street community since 2021, Junction City of course boasts a downtown district full of history, too. One of the first saloons in town, erected in the 1880s, was pictured in the opening credits for the famous 1980s show "Cheers." Meanwhile, Sargent's Drug Store, located at 710 North Washington, was the first place that served Coca-Cola this side of the Mississippi River. While the original store is no longer there, and the space is currently inhabited by an Eyewear Junction, visitors can still walk by to see where the famous soft drink was first distributed in town.
To discover some of Junction City's haunted history, join the Main Street Boos and Brews Tour around Halloween. You'll hear intriguing stories as you sample local brews and learn about the town's mysterious lore. If you like getting spooked, there is also a Zombie Toxin Haunted House and Hustonville Haunted House in town for plenty of scares. Stop by for some autumnal fun.
Downtown Junction City is filled with art and creativity
Around Main Street, you'll see clothing shops and vintage boutiques lining Junction City's busy downtown. You'll also find delicious bistros and cafés, bustling businesses, and other local treasures offering everything from original jewelry to the latest fashions. In between the thriving storefronts, art installations and murals by area artists add creative flair to this already vibrant community.
If you are in the mood for a stunning night out, visit the C.L. Hoover Opera House, built in 1882. This beautiful venue, one of the stops on the Boos and Brews Haunted Tour, is home to jazz performances, children's plays, live concerts, and more. Close to all the Main Street shops and restaurants, it's an excellent place to start or end an evening on the town. If you prefer the silver screen, B&B Theaters Junction City Gem has you covered. Equipped with comfortable recliners, the theater is a cozy spot for visitors to watch blockbuster movies while snacking on popcorn.
After enjoying all the entertainment downtown Junction City has to offer, stop by Highwind Brewing Company for dinner and drinks. The eatery has a huge menu complete with mouth-watering pizza, burgers, and steaks, and there are a variety of craft beers available for your drinking pleasure. Coyote's Saloon is another fun nighttime hangout, featuring themed parties and dart tournaments. For delicious specialty cocktails, head to cool neighborhood bar D'z Lounge, and treat yourself to a nightcap.