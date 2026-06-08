The Caribbean's Off-The-Beaten-Path Hidden Paradise Is Full Of Warm Beaches And Unspoiled Natural Beauty

While Grand Cayman is a popular Caribbean destination for its famed Seven Mile Beach and bustling cruise port, travelers seeking a more hushed and secluded experience should venture instead to its sister island. Marooned nearly 70 miles northeast of Grand Cayman lies the pristine isle of Little Cayman. Measuring about 10 miles long and a mile in width, Little Cayman ensures that visitors are never far from the water. The under-the-radar island is ringed by sandy stretches lapped by warm water that is perfect for swimming and snorkeling. Strung along the coast are just a handful of low-key beach resorts and villas that are a far cry from Grand Cayman's high-rises.

While the island's dreamy beaches beckon, there is also plenty to discover away from the sand. The island boasts a number of protected reserves that brim with lush greenery and local wildlife, such as native red-footed boobies and Sister Islands rock iguanas. Just off shore, Little Cayman's world-famous reefs reach astounding depths and are teeming with a brilliant array of marine life.

Little Cayman may be off the beaten path, but the journey to get there is worth it. Visitors will fly into Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman, which offers nonstop flights from major U.S. cities, and then take a 35-minute flight onward to Little Cayman. The best time to visit Little Cayman is between December and April, when temperatures hover in the low 80s Fahrenheit and there is little rain.