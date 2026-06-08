Goodbye Traditional Hotels — These Travel Trends Are Taking Over Vacations

When vacation time rolls around, many travelers default to what they know — a preferred airline, a familiar destination, and a reliable hotel that comes with a loyalty point or two. Preferred Hotels and Resorts' Luxury Travel Report for 2025 found that 62% of luxury travelers are noticing the "beige-ification" of luxury hotels, with a majority of Gen Z and Millennial survey participants noting that the same aesthetics, foods, and amenities of such accommodations aren't cutting it anymore.

It's inevitable, then, that travel trends would start moving beyond the hotel room entirely. Years ago, the idea of camping as a luxury experience would have seemed far-fetched. But in a world where humble water bottles and athletic wear are unlikely status symbols, it was only a matter of time before glamping (glamorous camping) became the travel trend that took sleeping outdoors to the next level. Fueling the fad are Gen Z and millennial travelers, whom a Research and Markets report describes as "seeking immersive, luxury-meets-nature stays that blend comfort with adventure."

In contrast to the bland, nondescript furnishings of traditional hotels, glamping doesn't have a shade of beige. Equipped with creature comforts like proper bedding and private bathrooms, glamping options are plentiful, ranging from geodesic aurora borealis domes in Alaska and boutique tipis near national parks to tree hotels in Swedish forests and vintage trailer rentals in the New Mexico desert. The glamping market also weaves sustainability into its ethos, aligning with the 85% of travelers who consider sustainable travel important, according to Booking.com's 2026 Travel and Sustainability Report.