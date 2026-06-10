The Highest Named Lake In The US Is A Colorado Beauty With Gorgeous Mountains Surrounding It

The name "Pacific Tarn" may make you furrow your brow. What do these two words mean? A "tarn" is a kind of mountain lake, usually created by melted glaciers and surrounded by steep slopes. From the name, you might assume that Pacific Tarn is located somewhere on the West Coast, right next to the world's largest ocean, but in actuality, it's in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. "Pacific" is more of a descriptor, as this rocky, alpine depression feels peaceful and remote. There's no way to even get here but to hike, and you won't see so much as a building or paved road for hours.

The lake's most famous distinction is its elevation. These waters lie at 13,435 feet above sea level, making it the highest named lake in the U.S., per the Denver Gazette. This is a fairly typical height for the state, where 637 mountaintops are deemed "Thirteeners," according to Colorado Hikes and Hops. Still, most states don't have any terrestrial point this high, let alone bodies of still water.

Pacific Tarn isn't very big, but it's remarkably deep, at 28 feet. The lake's beauty is less obvious as Colorado's prettiest swimming holes in the mountains, but its lunar landscape and clear waters make for an awe-inspiring sight. The air is thin enough to induce nosebleeds, but Pacific Tarn serves as an adventurous destination for strong hikers seeking a good workout.