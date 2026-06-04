Colorado's 7 Prettiest Swimming Holes In The Mountains With Pristine Waters
Straddling the Continental Divide, Colorado's mountainous elevations range between 3,315 feet and 14,433 feet. This dramatic topography can produce extreme climactic swings along with utterly breathtaking vistas. Across the state, lofty peaks are often tipped with snow well into summertime, which melts to create pristine swimming holes in surreal shades of blue.
Because of its high elevations, Colorado's bodies of water can be downright cold year-round. Snow runoff provides them with crystalline clarity along with temperatures that remain well under 70 degrees, even in the hottest of months. Therefore, while exquisite in their beauty, caution always needs to accompany anyone visiting Colorado's alpine swimming holes. The risk of cold shock and hypothermia is real. For the best swimming potential, choose reservoirs, rivers, and lakes at lower elevations, as these are likely to be warmer, or head to one of Colorado's geothermal hot springs, guaranteed to be toasty any time of the year.
In compiling this guide, we began with my own personal experience adventuring through the state. We then sifted through oodles of online reviews, watched firsthand accounts on YouTube, and delved into the experiences and recommendations of bloggers, fellow journalists, and Colorado locals. We whittled a large list of possibilities down to these seven spots based on their accessibility, swimmability, and overall beauty.
Paradise Cove
One of the more adventurous swimming holes, located about an hour from Colorado Springs, is Paradise Cove, reached via a half-mile hike through pine trees and, seasonally, wildflower expanses. Gargantuan granite boulders rim cascading falls feeding the swimming hole at the end of the trail. These towering slabs are also Mother Nature's diving board equivalent. Bring a picnic, courage, and caution to Paradise Cove. Even if experiencing some hang time isn't on the cooling-off itinerary, watching others jump off the cliffs, ranging from 20 to 100 feet tall, is entertainment in itself.
Island Lake
Perhaps more of a cold-plunge pool most of the year than a swimming hole, the astonishingly blue hue of Island Lake makes the 4-mile hike to reach it worth every step. This aquamarine jewel near Silverton sits at approximately 12,400-foot elevation, making it challenging to get to with a 3,000-foot elevation gain at already-high altitudes. Trekking along the Ice Lakes Trail to Island Lake between July and late-August, witness vast fields of vibrant wildflowers below colossal granite peaks. More than 2,500 AllTrails reviewers give this challenging jaunt a rating of 4.9, most raving about its beauty.
Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado's largest man-made body of water, Blue Mesa Reservoir, rests beneath the strikingly chiseled Dillon Pinnacles just 19 miles from Gunnison and 40 miles from the town's namesake, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, an underrated Colorado national park. At 29 miles long, the reservoir has plenty of tucked-away coves to explore and is also a haven for floating, kayaking, and fishing. Located at 7,524 feet in elevation, it can be warmer than many other Colorado swimming holes, especially in August when the water temperature generally peaks. When tuckered out from a long day of water play, set up camp or rent a log cabin along the shore.
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Swimming holes in the Centennial State aren't always chilling. Strawberry Park Hot Springs is one of America's best hot springs, nestled in the Colorado mountains, and it stays steamy year-round. Multiple pools of different temperatures, averaging 104 degrees, surrounded by a rustic, alpine setting, make this a luscious swimming hole option even in winter. Just 7.5 miles north of Steamboat Springs, reservations are required to soak here for two hours.
Grand Lake
The largest naturally formed swimming spot in Colorado, Grand Lake, sits less than three hours northwest of Boulder. Grand Lake abuts the western edge of Rocky Mountain National Park, surrounded on three sides by soaring summits while being fed by the Colorado River. On its banks is the historic town of Grand Lake, where visitors can stock up on refreshments before hitting the beach. Rent a watercraft at the local marina to venture farther. With 4.5 miles of shoreline to explore from the water, be on the lookout for elk, moose, and other local wildlife.
Lake Granby
Not far from Grand Lake, Lake Granby is about 90 miles northwest of Denver. Located inside the Arapaho National Forest, Lake Granby boasts picturesque views of 14,000-foot mountains, often tipped with snow well into summer. Below the skyscraping peaks are forests filled with cottonwoods, aspens, and pines. After refreshing dips in the lake, set up camp at any of the 250 sites around the 40 miles of shoreline between May and October when campgrounds are open. When finished swimming, kayak, or paddle board around the lake, or rent a boat from the nearby marinas.
Reudi Reservoir
With dozens of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, many calling this swimming hole a must-see spot in Colorado, Reudi Reservoir is an azure jewel about 14 miles outside of Basalt. Cradled by the lofty peaks and expansive wilderness of the White River National Forest, views from every angle are captivating. Water temperatures are optimal in August at this reservoir's 7,766-foot elevation. Swim until fingertips resemble raisins, but don't be surprised if a salmon or trout tickles your toes while splashing around: Reudi is also a favorite for fishing fans.