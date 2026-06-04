Colorado's 7 Prettiest Swimming Holes In The Mountains With Pristine Waters

Straddling the Continental Divide, Colorado's mountainous elevations range between 3,315 feet and 14,433 feet. This dramatic topography can produce extreme climactic swings along with utterly breathtaking vistas. Across the state, lofty peaks are often tipped with snow well into summertime, which melts to create pristine swimming holes in surreal shades of blue.

Because of its high elevations, Colorado's bodies of water can be downright cold year-round. Snow runoff provides them with crystalline clarity along with temperatures that remain well under 70 degrees, even in the hottest of months. Therefore, while exquisite in their beauty, caution always needs to accompany anyone visiting Colorado's alpine swimming holes. The risk of cold shock and hypothermia is real. For the best swimming potential, choose reservoirs, rivers, and lakes at lower elevations, as these are likely to be warmer, or head to one of Colorado's geothermal hot springs, guaranteed to be toasty any time of the year.

In compiling this guide, we began with my own personal experience adventuring through the state. We then sifted through oodles of online reviews, watched firsthand accounts on YouTube, and delved into the experiences and recommendations of bloggers, fellow journalists, and Colorado locals. We whittled a large list of possibilities down to these seven spots based on their accessibility, swimmability, and overall beauty.