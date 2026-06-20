Destinations To Retire To On The Gulf Coast If You Want Sunshine, Serenity, And A Slower Pace
While many retirees prioritize vacations on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, the Gulf Coast is an underrated option that offers a variety of unique towns along the United States' coastline.
We did a deep dive on some of the best locations across the Gulf for retirees to enjoy. To make sure the Gulf was well represented, we included all the states hugging the shoreline, from Texas to Florida. We also wanted to make sure that each activity listed throughout the towns was senior-friendly, so slower-paced activities that bring serenity and sunshine were a must-have.
As you'll see, these locales offer a little bit of everything for retirees to enjoy during their stay, from soaking up the rays on the beach to learning about a town's history at the museum or finding spooky local stories on a boat.
Gulfport, Mississippi
Perhaps one state that gets overlooked when it comes to great spots to visit on the Gulf Coast is Mississippi. One Gulf Coast town that's an excellent destination to visit is Gulfport. Home to around 73,003 residents, Gulfport is big enough to offer plenty of options, whether you want sunshine, serenity, or a slower pace.
In Gulfport, a great way to soak in the sunshine is a walk around Jones Park, a 60-acre waterfront park with a marina, walking trails, and year-round events. Check out the sheer size of a 40,000-pound ship anchor as the centerpiece of the Barksdale Pavilion.
What could possibly be a better symbol for serenity than a rocking chair? A fun and unique stop is the 35-foot-high rocking chair, an attraction worth admiring. Located northwest of town, the Dedeaux Clan Giant Rocking Chair has been battered by Hurricane Katrina, rebuilt, and once held the title of "the world's largest rocking chair."
Sometimes a slower-paced afternoon calls for a day of learning. Head over to the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum for a relaxing afternoon learning about the history of aviation in Mississippi. Highlighted by John C. Robinson, the first African American pilot to fight against Benito Mussolini in the Ethiopian War, you'll also find bronze busts, historical facts, and an exhibit surrounding the Tuskegee Airmen.
Bay City, Texas
One state that's a favorite for retirees to head to for vacation is Texas. While the Lone Star State has no shortage of cities and locales to visit, Bay City is an excellent spot near the Gulf that provides something for every type of retired explorer.
Just south of Bay City is where you'll find Matagorda Beach, which offers outstanding views, soft sand beaches, and great fishing as well. With 58 miles of beach to choose from, you can find plenty of solitary spots to enjoy the sunshine while relaxing next to the Gulf waters and taking in the local wildlife.
Speaking of wildlife, find serenity in your vacation at the Matagorda County Birding Nature Center, with 34 acres of native gardens and low-stress hiking trails to find dozens of bird species. Hugging the Colorado River, the MCBNC offers wetlands, prairies, and even benches and blinds where you can rest and take in nature's splendor.
While vacations can be full of memorable or exciting moments, sometimes a trip calls for a slower-paced day. To find that slower pace, Downtown Bay City will transport you back in time with historic storefronts, memorable shops, and delicious restaurants, all within walking distance.
Pascagoula, Mississippi
Lying in the southeastern corner of Mississippi, near the Alabama border, is where you'll find Pascagoula, a southern Gulf Coast town of 21,710 people that boasts plenty of senior-friendly activities for enjoying your next vacation.
There is no better way to enjoy your Gulf Coast vacation than a relaxing afternoon at Point Park, which has a picnic area, a beach with a sidewalk, and one of the few options for coastal bird watching in the area.
Serenity can be achieved in many different ways. Sometimes, a great way to find serenity during your trip and better understand the area is to learn about its past and architectural history. LaPointe-Krebs House & Museum will teach you about the area's 265-year history. Throughout the museum, you'll find artifacts from people who lived on the grounds after construction, as well as exhibits that explain more about the area's rich history.
A perfect example of a location that embraces a slower pace is Round Island Lighthouse. Counted as one of several lighthouses in the area to explore, Round Island Lighthouse harkens back to a time when shipping was a main form of transportation around the Gulf Coast, and where you can read about the fascinating maritime history of Pascagoula. Built in 1859 and restored in 2015 for historical and sea buffs, the lighthouse shares stories of pirates, seafaring, and even a few battles.
Spanish Fort, Alabama
Located directly across from Mobile, on the east end of Mobile Bay, is Spanish Fort, Alabama, a Gulf Coast town with a population of 10,662 residents.
Make the best of history and sunshine by heading over to Historic Blakeley State Park, which has 2,100 acres to explore, including the site of the last major battle of the Civil War. Found in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, you'll find Native American culture, biodiverse habitats, and 20 miles of hiking, horseback riding trails, and even boat cruises on the river.
One of the best parts of a trip is the fantastic new food you'll experience. If you're looking for a unique spot to experience serenity and a blend of Gulf Coast cuisine with a relaxing vibe, head over to the Bluegill Restaurant for fresh oysters, cold drinks, and water views.
If you want to enjoy your trip without the fast pace or hassle, take a short drive across Highway 90 for a unique tour of a United States battleship. The USS Alabama is a memorial that can be toured to learn about its history in World War II and the many decades of stories shared by US Navy members and tourists alike.
Fairhope, Alabama
Hugging the eastern shores of Mobile Bay is Fairhope, Alabama, an overlooked destination for retirees looking for a great vacation spot.
The Eastern Shore Trail will allow you to bask in the Gulf Shore's sunshine through a multi-surface trail for bicycles and pedestrians. Connecting North Daphne to Weeks Bay, the Eastern Shore Trail is an accessible trail for all ages and physical abilities.
One way to enjoy a relaxing vacation and experience serenity is with a relaxing massage. Head over to Fairhope Massage & Bodywork for a hot stone, Swedish, or sports massage. Prioritizing your physical and mental health during your trip is the perfect way to ensure you experience serenity in Fairhope.
The Gulf Coast has its own pace for those who enjoy life's slow, relaxing moments. A great way to experience the slower pace is to visit Southern Grove Vineyard, where you can tour and taste the 22 acres, 1,200 vines, and 16 grape varieties on this family farm. If you're a first-time visitor, the Wine Tree will match a wine flight to your personalized taste preferences.
Destin, Florida
It's no surprise that Florida is represented on this list for retirees seeking a great vacation spot focused on relaxation and sunshine. Destin, Florida, perfectly embodies the sunshine, serenity, and slower pace that seniors may be looking for.
One of the best ways to enjoy the sunshine in Destin without having to participate in an activity that is too physically strenuous is a dolphin cruise with AJ's Water Adventures. Take advantage of this daytime dolphin cruise, where you're guaranteed to see dolphins on this narrated harbor tour that guides you through Destin Pass and out into the Gulf waters.
Serenity comes from all kinds of activities, and one of them can be a little retail therapy. Stroll through the Destin Commons for some relaxing shopping, fantastic restaurants, and more. Home to over 80 stores and restaurants, you can find art, amazing food, or a great gift to bring back home to the family.
With so much of the town's livelihood wrapped up in the gulf, visiting the Destin History & Fishing Museum will help you appreciate one of Destin's premier industries. Possibly the one sport that was made for a slower pace of life, fishing is a way of life at this museum. Over 75 species of fish line the walls, so you can appreciate the sheer size of some of the Gulf's most impressive fish that were hooked while patrolling the waters.
New Port Richey, Florida
Known as a suburb of Tampa Bay, New Port Richey is home to around 17,425 people and is a great destination for retirees to relax, soak up the sun, and find peace on their next trip.
Robert K. Rees Memorial Park will let you soak up the sunshine while dolphin-watching, walking the 650-foot boardwalk, or sitting down for a picnic with family and friends.
Enjoying yourself in nature is a great way to find serenity, and paddling along the Pithlachascotee River lets you take in the surroundings and find peace at the same time. There are three great launch sites for kayaking: the James E. Grey Preserve, Frances Avenue Park, and Sims Park. Not only do all three sites provide great access points for scenic views, but they are also ADA-accessible, which is helpful for some seniors.
While New Port has endless outdoor activities, it's not just sunshine and beaches. The Richey Suncoast Theatre offers art and theatre buffs the chance to take in live entertainment. All year long, you'll find a variety of performances and shows that are family-friendly and a great way to spend an evening.
Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
Part of the Gulfport-Biloxi metropolitan area, Bay St. Louis is a small Mississippi Gulf Coast town with a population of around 10,188 that offers plenty of avenues for retirees to enjoy their next trip.
A unique way to embrace the Gulf Coast sunshine is to hunt for angels with the Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis. Located in downtown Bay St. Louis, the Angel Trees are oak angels carved by chainsaw sculptor Dayle K. Lewis. When you're looking for serenity in Bay St. Louis, feel free to embrace the arts of the south at "The Arts, Hancock County," where you can appreciate local art or enjoy the local creatives and create a masterpiece of your own.
A slower-paced, creative activity with a twist of the dark side is the Haunted Bayou Cruise, where you'll hear haunting legends as you sail through the Mississippi Sound. The Mystic Ghost Ride Company offers boat or walking tours that take you around Bay St. Louis and entertain with tales and legends of spirits in the midst of the marshland.
Naples, Florida
The next vacation spot on our list is Naples, Florida, which makes sense since it is one of the most popular retirement spots in the Sunshine State. Home to a large retirement community, Naples will leave you no shortage of senior-friendly options while you enjoy your getaway.
One way to bask in the sunshine is to head to one of the many beaches afforded to you in the Naples area. While some beaches are more crowded than others, Tigertail Beach on Marco Island is a mix of developed areas, while other sections are undeveloped and less crowded, letting you enjoy shelling, tidal pools, and wildlife all around you.
While you are hanging out on Marco Island, take advantage of a unique activity, where you can embark on the Hemingway Water Shuttle to Keewaydin Island. There are sunset tours where you can spot manatees, dolphins, and unmatched views to help you enjoy the serenity of this amazing part of the Gulf.
Finally, after a day centered around beaches, it's time for a change of pace at The Naples Botanical Garden. The botanical garden features 170 acres of tropical and subtropical plants known to the Naples area and beyond.
Rockport, Texas
Our next stop on the list takes us to the Gulf Coast of Texas, where Rockport is located on the shores of Aransas Bay and just north of Corpus Christi. This Texas town is known for its memorable wildlife, strong arts culture, and outstanding architecture for you to enjoy during your visit.
Rockport Beach has shallow, crystal-blue waters and is a Blue Wave Beach. This clean, spotless beach is also ADA-accessible. Sunshine and beaches are a perfect combination, and Rockport Beach and senior-friendly activities may be a perfect match as well. Because of the handicap accessibility and the shallow water that's perfect for enjoying without the dangers of deep water, this beach is a great way to kick off your vacation.
Trees can often be used as a tool for serenity, so one prime example of that is visiting the over 1,000-year-old "The Big Tree" on Goose Island. Measuring a trunk circumference of 35 feet and a crown that spreads over 89 feet, this impressive feat of nature is one of the biggest oak trees in this part of the country.
You've heard of Texas mansions; well, feel free to explore one of the first, the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site. Built in 1877, this mansion's architecture and style will definitely transport you back in time. There are tours available that let you admire the exterior and interior of this impressive site and learn about the home's history at your own pace.
Port Arthur, Texas
Hugging the Louisiana border and located just south of Galveston is Port Arthur, a Texas town on the shores of Sabine Lake, which feeds into the nearby Gulf.
Enjoy the sunshine at Sea Rim State Park, home to over 5 miles of shoreline and 4,000 acres of marshlands. Sea Rim is an excellent area for strolling the boardwalk while taking in some of nature's best sites.
If you're inclined, an excellent way to find serenity in Port Arthur is to explore the Iconic Faith Trail. Buddhist Temples, cathedrals, and garden vistas are all stops you'll see along the trail to tap into more serenity. Some highlights are the Lady of Guadalupe, the Buu Mon Buddhist Temple, and the First Presbyterian Church.
A great way to enjoy a slower pace during your vacation and familiarize yourself with the area is the Museum of the Gulf Coast. This is where you can get to know famous locals like Janis Joplin, or explore over 35,000 items, including photographs, documents, and physical objects.
Galveston, Texas
Heading southeast out of Houston on I-45, you'll eventually run into Galveston, an island city that's becoming more popular for tourism, but still offers plenty of relaxation and slower-paced activities for retirees.
One of the most unique ways to travel around a new town is available in Galveston. Enjoy the Gulf Coast sunshine while coasting around Galveston in a vintage golf cart, rented from Carriage Haus Rentals. Cruise around the island in an original 1908 Model T prototype golf cart while exploring the island and sunshine.
A great place to find serenity is The Grand 1895 Opera House, known as the "official opera house of Texas." If you're in the area during a show, you can support the arts and experience the opera house come alive, whether it's comedy, musical, or dramatic theatre.
Finally, sometimes the need for a slower pace means exploring the sea of a bygone era. Visit the Galveston Historic Seaport and wander the "Ship To Shore" tour, where you can get a better idea of the hardships for early immigrants upon arriving in Galveston in the late 19th century.