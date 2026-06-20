Destinations To Retire To On The Gulf Coast If You Want Sunshine, Serenity, And A Slower Pace

While many retirees prioritize vacations on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, the Gulf Coast is an underrated option that offers a variety of unique towns along the United States' coastline.

We did a deep dive on some of the best locations across the Gulf for retirees to enjoy. To make sure the Gulf was well represented, we included all the states hugging the shoreline, from Texas to Florida. We also wanted to make sure that each activity listed throughout the towns was senior-friendly, so slower-paced activities that bring serenity and sunshine were a must-have.

As you'll see, these locales offer a little bit of everything for retirees to enjoy during their stay, from soaking up the rays on the beach to learning about a town's history at the museum or finding spooky local stories on a boat.