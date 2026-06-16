Saint Croix's Hidden Gem Is A Once-Abandoned Plantation That's Now A Lush Botanical Garden

A biodiverse marvel surrounded by stunning Caribbean waters, Saint Croix is the largest and least crowded of the paradisal U.S. Virgin Islands. Sun-seekers flock here to unplug along the sandy shores of Saint Croix's world-renowned beaches, where shipwrecks, coral reefs, and spectacular marine life beckon visitors to explore underwater. Yet Saint Croix's lush interior is rich with history, natural beauty, and cultural attractions that are worth trekking inland for. Topping the list of essential island visits is St. George Village Botanical Garden, a "hidden gem" situated on the grounds of a once-abandoned plantation that's teeming with centuries of history and an abundance of lush, tropical vegetation.

St. George Village Botanical Garden is tucked away in Frederiksted on the western side of the island. The 16 acre garden houses sugar plantation ruins and over 1,500 species of plants. The St. George website boasts it's "the hidden gem of St. Croix," but travel reviews on Tripadvisor might beg to differ. At the time of this writing, over 500 reviewers ranked visiting this emerald landscape the second best thing to do in Frederiksted. While Tripadvisor's strong 4.5-rating affirms the garden's "gem" status, hundreds of glowing reviews make it a tad too popular to be much of a "hidden" secret.

The garden blends beautiful, unspoiled vegetation with a culturally significant site, explaining why it resonates with travelers. The English and Dutch colonized Saint Croix in the mid-1600s before it passed into the hands of Spain and France. Sugar cane was the main item of production during colonial times, with sugar mill plantations springing up across the island. Their remains, like the abandoned plantation where St. George exists, dot the island to this day.