Canada's 'Shipwreck Capital' Is A Unique Inland Scuba Diving Destination With Underwater Wonders
With its warm, clear waters and hundreds (if not thousands) of sunken vessels offshore, the Caribbean is understandably popular as a shipwreck diving destination. But scuba enthusiasts who don't mind braving chillier temperatures won't want to miss a trip to Kingston, Ontario, known as Canada's shipwreck capital for its fascinating underwater wonders.
There are more than 20 shipwrecks scattered around the waters off Kingston. Unlike the vast majority of wrecks around the world, which are found on ocean floors, the region's underwater attractions aren't submerged in the sea: Kingston is located on the northern shore of Lake Ontario at the point where the lake converges with the St. Lawrence River. That makes the area a unique inland scuba diving destination that's easily accessible from major cities. Kingston is just two hours away from Toronto by train, or 3.5 hours by car, while Ottawa is even closer, fewer than two hours away by train or about 2.5 hours by car.
Dive to shipwrecks in the waters off Kingston
Among the area's various shipwrecks are a few highlights. The World War II-era Wolfe Islander II, designed as a coastal freighter but later used as a ferry, was purposefully sunk in 1985 to create a dive site that underwater explorers could visit in all seasons. The old ship sits upright in 80 feet of water, and divers can visit it and enjoy views of the boat's stern and rudder, peering into the depths to see the ferry's salon, car deck, and more.
"Many divers return again and again because you can't cover the entire wreck in one dive," according to Pat's Dive Charters, one local outfitter that offers equipment and guided excursions ($150 per person for two wreck dives, including transportation on a six-passenger boat). "My wife, son and I booked a charter with Pat to explore a couple of Kingston's shipwrecks and had a fabulous time!" said one participant on Google Reviews.
Another point of interest, a sunken paddlewheeler named the Comet, ended up underwater in a different way. The 175-foot-long boat, built in 1848, was involved in a collision in 1861, ultimately sinking to the bottom of the lake. It's a more challenging destination for divers, but they're rewarded with views of the boat's massive wheels, engine, rudder, and more.
Plan a trip to Ontario, Canada
Interested in exploring the underwater world off the shore of Ontario? If you're already certified, you can join a dive trip — and if you're looking to learn the basics, check out Neptune & Salacia Diving, which offers Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) courses and runs walk-on charters (from $50 per person) that take participants to Kingston's shipwrecks. "This shop is the absolute best," wrote one reviewer. "They gave us a weekend of diving second to none. Can't wait to go back again."
After a diving adventure, stay in Canada's shipwreck capital and enjoy the town. Delta Hotels Kingston Waterfront is a stylish four-star hotel with water views from every guest room and a lovely shared terrace. Residence and Conference Centre – Kingston is a budget-friendly two-star option conveniently located near Neptune & Salacia Diving. Visit Kingston has helpful listings of where to eat and what to see around the city. Looking for more shipwrecks to explore in North America? Check out San Pedro Underwater Archaeological Preserve State Park, Florida's underrated state park about an hour from Key Largo, an underwater gem with a shipwreck.