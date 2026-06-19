Canada's 'Shipwreck Capital' Is A Unique Inland Scuba Diving Destination With Underwater Wonders

Among the area's various shipwrecks are a few highlights. The World War II-era Wolfe Islander II, designed as a coastal freighter but later used as a ferry, was purposefully sunk in 1985 to create a dive site that underwater explorers could visit in all seasons. The old ship sits upright in 80 feet of water, and divers can visit it and enjoy views of the boat's stern and rudder, peering into the depths to see the ferry's salon, car deck, and more.

"Many divers return again and again because you can't cover the entire wreck in one dive," according to Pat's Dive Charters, one local outfitter that offers equipment and guided excursions ($150 per person for two wreck dives, including transportation on a six-passenger boat). "My wife, son and I booked a charter with Pat to explore a couple of Kingston's shipwrecks and had a fabulous time!" said one participant on Google Reviews.

Another point of interest, a sunken paddlewheeler named the Comet, ended up underwater in a different way. The 175-foot-long boat, built in 1848, was involved in a collision in 1861, ultimately sinking to the bottom of the lake. It's a more challenging destination for divers, but they're rewarded with views of the boat's massive wheels, engine, rudder, and more.