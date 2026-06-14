Florida's Underrated State Park About An Hour From Key Largo Is An Underwater Gem With A Shipwreck

The Florida Keys are brimming with underwater adventures. For instance, it's where you'll find the world's only underwater music festival. And at San Pedro Preserve State Park, you can travel by boat a little over a mile off the coast, and snorkel or scuba dive in 18 feet of water to see what remains of the ship. In addition to a 90-foot-long pile of ballast stones, several replica cannons and an anchor have been placed at the site.

Considered one of Florida's oldest artificial reefs, the shipwreck has become home to a range of colorful sea life and various types of coral. There's no visitor center at this park, and there are no organized tours to the wreck. The shipwreck can only be accessed from your own vessel or from a charter boat. If you visit on your own, be sure to follow protocols like tying up to mooring buoys (rather than anchoring) and not disturbing any artifacts or marine life. The park is open daily, and there is no fee.

Like Biscayne Bay, another of Florida's best-kept secrets with shipwrecks and snorkel excursions, San Pedro Preserve State Park has remained under the radar. Still, it's one of the more frequently visited of the 1733 Fleet shipwreck sites due to its status as an archaeological preserve and state park — but only 729 visits were recorded in all of 2025, so you need not worry about crowds. The park is located about half an hour outside of Key Largo, and under two hours from Miami International Airport. If you're looking for more underwater snorkel trails in Florida, also consider a visit to Guardians of the Reef, located in Hollywood Beach.