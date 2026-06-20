Florida's Gulf Coast State Park Near Panama City Beach Offers A Rare Lake, Fishing, And Scenic Beach Boardwalk

Coastal dune lakes are one of the world's rarest ecosystems. In the United States, these special environments can only be found in a few scattered spots along the Gulf Coast. About an hour northwest of Panama City, the Florida Panhandle is home to one of these unique gems. Providing a comfortable outdoor getaway, Deer Lake State Park is a rare coastal dune lake habitat where visitors can enjoy a tranquil escape.

The state park has a scenic and accessible elevated boardwalk above flourishing sand dunes, offering views of its unique Florida ecosystem. This makes it a prime spot for wildlife and bird watching, with rare flora also found throughout 11 different natural habitats within the park, giving visitors a diverse taste of Florida's natural coastline. The boardwalk leads to the park's beautiful half-mile stretch of sugar-sand beach that is open daily and year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset. Surf fishing is a popular activity in the park's waters, and warning flags are posted for guests as a safety protocol since there are no lifeguards on the beach.

Located in Walton County along Highway 30A, Deer Lake State Park is a great destination for trips to the Florida Panhandle. Out of state visitors can fly into Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, located just an hour northwest of the park. A rental car is recommended for conveniently navigating the region. It only costs $3 per vehicle or $2 per pedestrian to enter the park, and those traveling with pets should keep in mind that dogs are allowed in the park but are not permitted on the boardwalk, beaches, or in buildings.