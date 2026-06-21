Forget Lake Tahoe, This High-Elevation Gem Is An Asian Escape With Color-Changing Waters, Camping, And Mountains

If you're searching for a brilliant blue lake in a rugged mountain setting in America, Lake Tahoe is the obvious choice. But cast your eyes a bit further — okay, a lot further — and you'll find an equally stunning mountain lake amid the most famous mountain range in the world. Set in the Himalayas at an altitude of 14,272 feet, Pangong Lake is the world's highest saltwater lake (via the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh). Approximately one-third of the lake lies in Ladakh, India. The remaining two-thirds are in the Ngari Prefecture of Tibet, China.

Pangong Lake is one of the most stunning destinations in the two countries known for their scenic beauty. Considered by Tripadvisor to be the No. 1 destination near Leh, Ladakh, Pangong Lake features shimmering water that changes color throughout the day and stands in stark contrast to the barren, grey-brown mountains surrounding it. At night, the high elevation makes the stars seem so close that you believe you could just reach out and touch them. While some people may take a quick day trip to the lake, we suggest camping overnight to take in the full extent of Pangong Lake's scenic vistas.

Visitors to Pangong Lake can enjoy an isolated, serene getaway right in the heart of the most populated part of the world, with uninterrupted views across the 83-mile-long lake and starry night skies framed by snow-capped mountains. From the Tibetan side, you'll have to drive 739 miles from Lhasa over multiple days to the Ngari Prefecture. On the Indian side, there are share taxis and private car rentals that will take you to the lake from Leh, 140 miles away. On your way, you'll see snowy mountain passes, some of the world's highest-elevation roads, and the most remote cultures of India and Tibet.