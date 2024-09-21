Rick Steves' Favorite Country In The World Isn't Even In Europe
European travel and Rick Steves are nearly synonymous at this point. The famous writer, author, and TV and radio show host spends hundreds of days a year gallivanting around the continent and is widely regarded as one of its foremost travel experts. Whatever country you're going to, whatever monument or town you plan on visiting — he probably has an article, video clip, or podcast episode you can check out that will tell you if it's worthwhile. As a result of this extensive body of work, when someone brings up Rick Steves' most and least favorite places in Europe, people listen.
So it may come as a surprise that, when asked what his favorite country in the world to visit is, he doesn't point to a European destination. Despite Steves' lifelong obsession with Europe, his all-time number one is none other than India.
In a blog post on his website describing the experience, Steves writes about how visiting India has profoundly changed him and his worldview, echoing what many travelers from the West feel after an encounter with the country: "India wallops anyone's self-assuredness. India rearranged my cultural furniture. My confidence that I understood such basics to life as time, joy, love, pain, and music was shaken. I was humbled in a way that made me a better person." That impassioned description is enough to sell even the most cynical world traveler on heading to the country, but if you're headed there for the first time, what can you expect, and how should you prepare yourself?
What to know before visiting India
Diving into recommendations or advice for India isn't as straightforward as doing the same for, say, Portugal or Japan, for example. The seventh-largest country on the planet encompasses so much geographic and cultural diversity that many see it as a subcontinent rather than a single, cohesive geopolitical state. To put that in concrete terms, the Indian Constitution contains 22 official languages, with demands for the inclusion of 38 more currently recognized by the government. That's an almost bewildering amount of cultural richness to encounter, especially as a complete outsider.
Neither is traveling to India like traveling to England or Europe, and the cultural divide that comes with it for Westerners isn't to be taken lightly. "The culture shock for an American [who] has never been out of our Western culture to drop into India [is] actually dangerous because you don't know how you're going to handle it," Steves remarked on an episode of "Travel With Rick Steves" while speaking to India travel expert Serena Singh.
One of the ways Westerners can connect with locals is by simply chatting with them, Steves advises. English is widely spoken, and if you brush up on your knowledge of cricket, the country's most popular sport, before you go, you'll be in the middle of a spirited conversation in no time. Another way to manage the stress that might come with a first-time visit to the country is to find, as Steves says, "places of refuge" where you can go to experience a bit of cultural familiarity or find modern amenities like air conditioning. For example, hotel lobbies are a great place to sit and relax out of the heat. Since India is home to one of the largest movie industries in the world, its cinemas are perfect for hanging out in a dark, climate-controlled environment while still taking in the local culture.
Where to go in India as a first-time traveler
Steves and Singh suggest heading to India's humid southern region if you're looking for a relatively easy introduction to the country. Much more of the tourism, they say, takes place in the country's north, meaning you're more likely to encounter scams that try to separate you from your time and money. The south, in contrast, features gorgeous coastal regions like Kerala, which tend to offer a more relaxed experience to first-time tourists. This region is also where you'll find cheap vacation spots full of beaches, and visitors looking for a laid-back seaside experience should definitely head to the country's picturesque islands that should be on every traveler's bucket list.
Owing to the state's complex religious and political history, Kerala is Steves' favorite region in the country. Singh also recommends taking a backwater cruise on the hundreds of miles of backwaters and natural canals that dot the Kerala region for a uniquely Indian experience.
However, cultural tourists will still want to make the north a part of their itinerary. Hindu temples in the south often prohibit non-Hindus from entering, a policy strongly upheld by locals and India's high courts. Rajasthan, a state that borders Pakistan in the country's north, is a highlight for Steves, and its royal heritage and selection of forts and palaces make it one of the most-visited areas in the entire country. Whatever you do, the pair emphasize, be open to whatever India brings your way, and the country and its people will stay with you for life.