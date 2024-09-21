Rick Steves' Favorite Country In The World Isn't Even In Europe

European travel and Rick Steves are nearly synonymous at this point. The famous writer, author, and TV and radio show host spends hundreds of days a year gallivanting around the continent and is widely regarded as one of its foremost travel experts. Whatever country you're going to, whatever monument or town you plan on visiting — he probably has an article, video clip, or podcast episode you can check out that will tell you if it's worthwhile. As a result of this extensive body of work, when someone brings up Rick Steves' most and least favorite places in Europe, people listen.

So it may come as a surprise that, when asked what his favorite country in the world to visit is, he doesn't point to a European destination. Despite Steves' lifelong obsession with Europe, his all-time number one is none other than India.

In a blog post on his website describing the experience, Steves writes about how visiting India has profoundly changed him and his worldview, echoing what many travelers from the West feel after an encounter with the country: "India wallops anyone's self-assuredness. India rearranged my cultural furniture. My confidence that I understood such basics to life as time, joy, love, pain, and music was shaken. I was humbled in a way that made me a better person." That impassioned description is enough to sell even the most cynical world traveler on heading to the country, but if you're headed there for the first time, what can you expect, and how should you prepare yourself?

