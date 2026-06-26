This Florida Home Between Jacksonville And Orlando Was Destroyed By A Hurricane And Rebuilt As A Unique, Artsy Stay
St. Augustine South hugs the Matanzas River just south of St. Augustine — aka the oldest city in the United States. The little community southside hasn't been around nearly as long, dating back to the 1950s. It's still full of Old Florida feels, though: water views, oak-shaded streets, ranch-style homes, and all. But without an HOA, some of the homeowners have gotten a bit more creative. Case in point: the Prince Road Container House. As the name suggests, this St. Augustine South residence was made out of shipping containers — nine to be exact.
The unique abode is the brainchild of art collector and former gallery owner Rob DePiazza. The Los Angeles native teamed up with Gainesville-based architect Stephen Bender to create the 1,600-square-foot space, which takes contemporary design to a whole new level. DePiazza built the structure after his old house was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. The Category 4 storm was one of the most devastating hurricanes in Florida history. The tropical cyclone made landfall in the state on September 10, 2017, displacing millions of residents, damaging tens of thousands of homes, and causing more than 100 fatalities, according to the CDC.
It took DePiazza almost three years to rebuild. Despite financial setbacks, he managed to finish the Prince Road Container House in February 2020. You could call it time and money well spent because the property is definitely one-of-a-kind, full of quirky art installations, vintage mid-century furnishings, and plenty of modern comforts. Conveniently located near U.S. Route 1 between Jacksonville and Orlando, the home can be booked on Airbnb throughout the year, depending on availability.
Explore the Prince Road Container House's colorful, retro rooms
The Prince Road Container House easily rivals some of the most amazing Airbnb rentals for Florida vacations. As of this writing, the unique home boasts a near-perfect score of 4.98 on Airbnb, putting it in the top 5% of all listings available on the booking platform. Needless to say, the shipping container abode is a mega guest favorite, praised as "one of the most loved homes" on the platform. In a nutshell, the Prince Road house has two shipping containers on the ground level (which are primarily used for storage), with a wide space in between that serves as both a breezeway and carport.
Three containers are stacked above that, beside a covered outdoor porch area, making up the second floor. Three more containers make up the third level. The last container stands beside the structure at a slanted angle above an outdoor staircase that leads to the front door. The place sleeps up to six guests and has three bedrooms, with a total of four beds available, and two bathrooms. The property is pretty spacious, featuring a loft-style living room, along with several other cozy seating areas.
There's also a little office space and a fancy chef's kitchen, equipped with a six-burner gas range, an espresso machine, and a really cool retro dining booth. Play some classic jams on the vintage jukebox, or relax in the steamy sauna. If you're rolling in gas-free, there's a 50-amp electric vehicle charging station on-site. Even better, pets are welcome in the home. The property is also steps away from a scenic park, which overlooks Moultrie Creek and part of the Matanzas River.
Prince Road's funky paintings, murals, and more
The interior of the Prince Road Container House puts all the industrial elements front and center. Most of the shipping container walls aren't painted, save for the living room wall. As the home's owner, Rob DePiazza, told Apartment Therapy in 2021, you can still see all "the scuffs, scrapes, and dents that tell the story of the many transatlantic crossings made and the cargo transported." Wall paint or not, there's still plenty of color around this architectural masterpiece.
Of course, the house is a work of art in and of itself, but the cargo-infused structure could also easily double as an art gallery. Spend some time admiring all the quirky artwork of various mediums that hang on the walls, from colorful abstract pieces to stylized portraits. Outside, a massive mural adorns the ninth shipping container that houses the staircase, and you can't miss the unusual two-headed donkey statue standing on the front lawn.
If you want to get out and explore this pocket of Florida, there's plenty to see nearby, too. More fascinating architecture can be found in the historic downtown district of St. Augustine, which is one of the best American locations to visit for 1960s nostalgia. St. Augustine Beach, one of Florida's beach towns that could pass for the Caribbean, is also only about a 10-minute drive away.