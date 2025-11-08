Florida Beach Towns That Could Pass For The Caribbean
It doesn't take a cartographer to recognize that when it comes to states in the U.S., Florida is as close to the Caribbean as it gets. Cuba, for instance, is about 90 miles from the Sunshine State. Given that proximity, it is unsurprising that Florida and the Caribbean share similarities. The weather between the two geographical entities is often in sync, with severe heat and hurricanes affecting both (although some Caribbean islands are free from hurricanes). Gorgeous, warm seas and striking beaches are also dotted across both destinations, attracting millions of tourists throughout the year.
All of this means that U.S. travelers don't necessarily need to get on a plane to enjoy some Caribbean vibes. The Sunshine State has plenty of beach towns that feel like the Caribbean, from white-sand beaches to colorful cocktails, dance parties, history, culture, and much more. If you want to experience the magic of the Caribbean without leaving the United States, just head to Florida.
Anna Maria Island
A slender, curving island that somewhat resembles a dolphin breaching, Anna Maria Island is connected to the mainland by a couple of causeways. The barrier island stretches for about 7 miles from tip to toe, close to Bradenton on the Gulf Coast. There are three main settlements on the island: Anna Maria in the north, Holmes Beach in the island's center, and Bradenton Beach in the south. Whichever one travelers decide to visit, they can expect easy access to clear, calm turquoise seas.
The swimming is bliss, with warm water making it easy to spend hours and hours in the shallows. There is also great snorkeling, shelling, and since the island's best beaches face west, sunsets that will leave a lasting impression. Away from the water, tourists will find plenty of independent, unique places to eat or shop, and a good array of accommodation options. For a cooling sweet treat, drop by Holy Cow Ice Cream, which prides itself on sourcing ingredients locally.
Cocoa Beach
Head to Cocoa Beach on a barrier island one hour southeast of Orlando, and you will find plenty of Caribbean-style delights. The beach, of course, is the main attraction, a long strip of sand backed by apartment buildings, hotels, cafes, restaurants, and more. The swimming is enjoyable, but Cocoa Beach is also one of Florida's top surfing destinations, thanks to its dependable waves. Unsurprisingly, the town is home to the Florida Surf Museum. Tourists can also take to the water on a fishing excursion, with deep-sea fishing a big draw for anglers in the area.
Cruise fanatics should note that trips — including some of the best-reviewed cruises in the Caribbean (if you really have to go to the islands) — depart from nearby Port Canaveral. A short drive from this destination, travelers can visit the Kennedy Space Center, a beloved institution for anyone interested in space exploration.
Delray Beach
Delray Beach occupies a slice of the Atlantic coast between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Visitors near and far head to the 2 miles of sandy waterfront to swim and windsurf, while there is also good snorkeling and sailing from Delray Municipal Beach. A short distance from the beach, Lake Ida is a popular spot for fishing from its pier. In the heart of town, Atlantic Avenue is a commercial strip that is notable for being the longest main street in the state, where you can find cool cafes to sip espressos outside, swish hotels with prime sunrise views, and designer shops.
For a fun wander among an eclectic mix of independent stores and restaurants, head to the Pineapple Grove Arts District. Throughout Artists Alley, visitors will notice art studios and attractive pieces of public art. Delray Beach — considered one of the best places in Florida to retire — also features a free art walk on the first Friday of each month.
Englewood
Among the range of beaches in this Gulf Coast town is the imaginatively named Blind Pass Beach, which has a generous sand shoreline and a trail through mangroves. Visitors can whet their appetite before a trip to this shore in this part of Florida with live webcam shots of Englewood Beach, another sublime slice of coastline. Images will show the wide, sandy beach, turquoise waters, and sun worshippers huddled under umbrellas in real time.
This beach also has facilities and nearby places to eat, so travelers can easily make a whole day of a trip to Englewood. One of the cooler things to do on the beach — when lying in the sun and relaxing just doesn't cut it anymore — is to stroll along the sand and look for fossilized shark's teeth. For some high-octane thrills, visit during fall's Englewood Beach Waterfest, with speedboat races sure to get the heart pumping.
Grayton Beach
The village of Grayton Beach on the Gulf Coast really is tiny. Travelers could easily see all that Grayton Beach has to offer in about 30 minutes, but its small size is a large part of its appeal. The tight warren of streets features large magnolias and oaks covered in moss along the sides. Old, faded beach cottages coexist with new builds, and an easy ambiance is evident throughout the town.
The beach sits at a meeting point between the Gulf and Western Lake, and saltwater and freshwater often mix and merge. Visitors can find good hiking at Grayton Beach State Park, with campsites and cabins that allow travelers to extend their stay. In addition to the fine outdoors, visitors can enjoy the town's many art galleries. The number of artists is perhaps surprising given the village's Lilliputian footprint, but the natural surroundings provide immeasurable inspiration to the resident art crowd.
Key Biscayne
The heart of Miami might only be a few minutes away by car from Key Biscayne, but the difference in atmosphere between the two couldn't be more stark. Head east along the Rickenbacker Causeway, and urban life rapidly melts away, replaced by easy, breezy, island life. Formerly home to coconut plantations, Key Biscayne is 5 miles long, and travelers can seek out some beaches that make the most of the tropical setting along its waterfront.
There are also plenty of great places to eat on the island, including spots that look out at the skyscrapers of Downtown Miami. The beaches are always beckoning, and for travelers with pets, the dog-friendly Hobie Beach is a go-to spot. Other spots that promise some appealing adventures include Crandon Park and the historic Cape Florida Light, a lighthouse with world-famous views of Miami Beach that sits at the end of a sizzling stretch of sand.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Just the name of this town is enough to conjure up romantic images. Say Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and your thoughts might internally broadcast shots of sun-bleached wooden clapboard buildings, breezy waterfronts, and a small town center where everyone knows each other. There is an old-Florida charm to this destination between Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale; the architecture skews heavily low-rise, adding to the genteel appeal of this destination. And mid-century modern is the overarching vernacular among the town's buildings.
Visitors can unwind in El Prado Park (which is right by the water), sitting on one of the colorful Adirondack chairs while soaking in some rays. There is also some pleasurable shopping at Anglin's Square. While the beach is a serene, soothing spot, it is also the base for dive trips. This is one of the best places in the state for shore diving, with coral reefs only a few hundred feet from the coastline.
Melbourne Beach
Located on a barrier island southeast of Orlando, Melbourne Beach has plenty of accommodations and fine strands of sand. At the southern end of Melbourne Beach, travelers will find Spessard Holland South Beach Park, a delightful spot that often fills with families thanks to the pavilions offering shade from the beating sun and the 100-foot-long boardwalk rising above the dunes. There are places to change, outdoor showers, and pathways that cut across the dunes, allowing visitors to access the charming beaches.
Melbourne Beach is in a part of Florida often referred to as the Space Coast, due to its proximity to Cape Canaveral. It is also worth mentioning that Melbourne Beach is a low-key destination for travelers wanting to get away from the glitz and glamor of the Sunshine State. This is where to find coastal forests and also important sea turtle nesting areas.
Mexico Beach
The town in the northwest of the state is a short drive from Panama City, and has a population that just inches past the 1,000 mark. Mexico Beach likes to point to its biggest selling point, the white-sand beaches, although you might have been able to deduce that from the name. Still, within moments of arriving here, you'll know what you'll spend most of your time doing.
However, there is something different about the sands at Mexico Beach. Where many beaches around the world have sand made up of multiple elements, the powder on Mexico Beach is exclusively composed of quartz crystals. This helps give it a uniform white color, maintain its softness, and keep the sand cool even in the summer, since the white reflects the sun's heat. You can amble along 5 miles of beaches there, and slide into clear emerald seas. Sea turtles nest at Mexico Beach from May through October each year.
Pensacola Beach
Expect to find a beach that seems to stretch forever at Pensacola Beach. The sand is brilliant white, and the water calm and clear, so sunbathers and ardent swimmers will find much to keep them happy there. Pensacola Beach is a unique entity from the city of Pensacola, the two separated by Pensacola Bay (just to make things a little more confusing), though connected by a causeway. The barrier island is narrow, only a few blocks deep, but the waterfront is long, like a ribbon rolled out along the gulf.
There are many places to stay, tasty restaurants, and vibrant bars that come with views of the sand and sea, many of these huddled in the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk district. Visitors may prefer to explore the water, whether seated in a kayak or aboard a dolphin cruise. Visitors can even go past Pensacola Beach to the Gulf Islands National Seashore for pristine beaches with minimal facilities.
Perdido Key
Perdido Key is a long island with a hump in the middle, looking like a skinny snail slung along the coast. The island is mostly in Florida, but its western end actually sits in neighboring Alabama. Wherever you go on Perdido Key, you are sure to find fabulous beaches, backed by undulating dunes and calm emerald-turquoise waters. Along the north of the island, travelers can explore wetlands and estuarine environments, and adventurers should keep their eyes peeled for the loggerhead sea turtle and the Perdido Key beach mouse, two species that are sadly endangered.
Cyclists can enjoy paths along the island where they can pedal to their heart's content. The word "perdido" means lost in Spanish, but this destination is very much a popular haunt. Visitors will be able to choose from a wide range of accommodations, from simple cottages steps from the sea to giant resorts shaped like towering wedges of cake.
Sanibel Island
In 2022, as summer ended and fall began, Hurricane Ian battered Florida. Among the huge damage caused, a causeway linking Sanibel Island to the mainland was washed into the sea. In May 2025, to the tune of about $330 million, the road was fully repaired, and life on Sanibel Island returned to something approaching normal. This Gulf island, shaped like a boomerang, sits near Fort Myers and has gorgeous beaches. It is often promoted alongside Captiva, its neighboring island, but Sanibel is the larger of the two, with more to offer tourists.
Sanibel's five beaches are the obvious starting point, and visitors often spend considerable time scouring the sand for shells, as this is actually considered the best shelling destination in America. If you want to see some truly spectacular shells, visit the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium, where the octagonal Great Hall of Shells is a place of true wonder. For some live wildlife spotting, head out to the sea on a dolphin and manatee cruise.
Siesta Key
In the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, Siesta Key's beach came out on top among all the beaches in the United States. Siesta Beach is a gorgeous location, with white-quartz sand that stays pleasant to the touch even on blisteringly hot days. The shoreline opens to the clear turquoise gulf waters, and the facilities — upgraded in 2016 — include a new playground and an esplanade.
There is plenty of free parking at this public beach, with space for almost 1,000 cars. Siesta Key is a developed island near Sarasota, and getting to it is delightfully easy, with a free trolley shuttling travelers around the island and beyond. When it's time to eat, shop, drink, and relax, travelers head to Siesta Key Village for its selection of shops, restaurants, bars, and night spots.
St. Augustine Beach
St. Augustine holds a special place in American history. This is the oldest city in the country, a community established by Spanish settlers well before the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth Rock. St. Augustine Beach, which lies to the southeast of the historic settlement, is also a special place on account of its deep beach, and the ample proportions of sand are a true delight.
Travelers won't lack for things to do beyond the beach. They will find plenty of places to eat close to the water, a park right by the beach, and even splashing areas where younger kids can cool off while playing. Families can rent bikes and rumble along the tightly packed sands. Cars are also allowed on the beach in designated areas, as are dogs (provided they remain on a leash). Anglers often congregate at the St. Johns County Ocean Fishing Pier.
St. George Island
Located in the Gulf to the south of Apalachicola National Forest, St. George Island is a beach paradise. The skinny barrier island is 22 miles long and has some of the most endearing beaches in Florida. What is most noticeable is that even along such an endless stretch of beachfront, the development has been kept low-rise. Homes are set back from the water, with sand leading inland to coastal scrub.
However, this is not a teeming, heaving tourist spot, but a place where the beaches tend to be quiet. Most people come with their families to splash about in the shallows, make sand castles, or hunt for shells. Others hit the placid waters on a kayak or cast a fishing line straight from the shore. Large parts of the island are set aside as state parks and a state reserve, further enhancing the peaceful atmosphere.
Venice
South of Sarasota, Florida's Venice is known for its waters, much like the Italian city with which it shares a name. While Italy's Venice is lauded for its network of canals, the Florida version is awash with fine beaches. There are 14 miles of beaches here, and one of the main beaches — aptly named Venice Beach — is a short walk from the heart of Venice.
Travelers can stroll along the waterfront, look for fossils, or head out to sea a short distance to dive among coral reefs. One of the coolest (and most unexpected) things to do is to head to Caspersen Beach for beach combing of an unusual variety. This is where to find sharks' teeth, and we're not just talking about one or two teeth here or there, but often in abundance. For some fun inland adventures, hop on a two-wheeler and cycle through green spaces while admiring the murals along the Venetian Waterway Park Trail.
Vero Beach
Travelers will enjoy miles and miles of beach at Vero Beach, a destination north of Palm Beach in the east-central part of the state. Vero Beach splits its land between the mainland and barrier island, which is where the beaches unfurl. They are beautiful places to stretch out, lie down, paddle in the shallows in their own right, but what is around them makes this town ever more attractive. There is the clear water, sure, but several other features make Vero Beach a smart spot to visit.
Humiston Beach Park has facilities for kids wanting to play, and direct access to the beachfront. Nearby, Jaycee Park also has a playground, shaded areas that are ideal for picnics, and a long boardwalk. And Round Island Park supplies walking trails, an observation tower, and boardwalks. Visitors can walk between the Atlantic and the Indian River Lagoon while there, and manatee sightings are commonplace. To enjoy a verdant refuge, drop by McKee Botanical Garden.
Methodology
For this collection of Florida destinations that shimer with Caribbean vibes, we had to find places that first and foremost had amazing beaches. We studied regional publications like Southern Living, and on line forums and websites like Reddit and Tripadvisor. We tried to steer away from well-established tourist hotspots that might feel Caribbean-esque, but that are already well-known, places like Destin, Palm Beach, and some of the larger Keys. We also thought it was important to have choices all over the state.