Florida Beach Towns That Could Pass For The Caribbean

It doesn't take a cartographer to recognize that when it comes to states in the U.S., Florida is as close to the Caribbean as it gets. Cuba, for instance, is about 90 miles from the Sunshine State. Given that proximity, it is unsurprising that Florida and the Caribbean share similarities. The weather between the two geographical entities is often in sync, with severe heat and hurricanes affecting both (although some Caribbean islands are free from hurricanes). Gorgeous, warm seas and striking beaches are also dotted across both destinations, attracting millions of tourists throughout the year.

All of this means that U.S. travelers don't necessarily need to get on a plane to enjoy some Caribbean vibes. The Sunshine State has plenty of beach towns that feel like the Caribbean, from white-sand beaches to colorful cocktails, dance parties, history, culture, and much more. If you want to experience the magic of the Caribbean without leaving the United States, just head to Florida.