Forget San Francisco, This Similar Coastal City Has A Foggy Shore And A Vibrant Culture
San Francisco is appreciated for its diverse culture and views of the bay as the morning fog dissipates to reveal delightful scenery. A similar experience can be had in the coastal city of Cape Town, South Africa. It has an equally colorful and vibrant culture as well as a comparably complex history. The unique terrain around Cape Town gives the city a visual appeal shared by San Francisco, with the distinctive Table Mountain rising above the city and ocean all around.
Located on the extreme southwestern tip of the African continent, the cold-water Benguela Current provides another similarity: abundant fog. Overall, the climate of the two cities is remarkably similar. According to Weather Spark, summer average high temperatures in both cities peak in the mid-70s (degrees Fahrenheit), while winter lows don't dip below 45, on average. Both cities are said to have a Mediterranean climate.
Cape Town's vibrant culture has inspired the nickname "Mother City." With a flourishing art community, you'll see a wide collection of art galleries and murals all over the city. Cape Town International Airport sits near the city and makes it easy to get to from anywhere in the world — although it's a 16-hour flight to get there from the U.S.
An intriguing history which led to today's vibrant culture
Portuguese navigator António de Saldanha landed at Table Bay in 1503. From then on, European ships continued to arrive to collect fresh food and water. Eventually, the Dutch East India Company established a supply station for international trade.
As Cape Town grew, it became a place of several cultures, including many European settlers and Southeast Asian slaves. It grew into a blend of cultures and cuisines that, in modern times, brings global visitors to enjoy a varied cultural experience and sample local creative dishes like biryani, koeksisters, and bobotie. Eating in Cape Town is a showcase of worldwide flavors.
Walking its cobblestone streets, you'll find the blend of history and culture is most evident in the neighborhood of Bo-Kaap, meaning "above the Cape" in Afrikaans, with its houses painted in a multitude of colors (pictured above). This is the oldest residential area in Cape Town, having been here since 1760, and it remains a center of Cape Malay culture. Several pre-1850 buildings remain, and it's here that you can find the Auwal Mosque, the first of its kind in Cape Town.
Things to do and places to see in Cape Town
The diversity of Cape Town extends to its attractions and activities. According to Tripadvisor, the No. 1 thing to do in town is to take the Cableway up Table Mountain for panoramic views of the city, bay, and South Atlantic. The Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award winner for 2026, is situated on the eastern slope of Table Mountain. Robben Island, once an isolated prison, is now a historical museum.
To sample the cuisines of various cultures in the foodie capital of Cape Town, try Ethiopian food at Addis in Cape, which offers vegan and halal options. You can also learn to cook Cape Malay cuisine and try the food tasting menu at Faeeza's Home Kitchen in Bo-Kaap. An upscale seafood experience can be had at Luuma, or you can find satay and kebab shops all over. Plus, there's a thriving street food scene throughout the city.
Cape Town serves as an excellent home base from which you can take day trips to South African getaways to do whale watching, wine tasting, or go on a wildlife safari. If you're the more adventurous type, take a dip in a shark cage, visit a local penguin colony, or see marine wildlife from the comfort of the Two Oceans Aquarium.