South Africa's Delicious Melting Pot City Has Gone From Underrated To The World's Best Foodie Capital

South Africa may not be the first country to come to mind for dining-obsessed travelers looking to book their next food-fueled vacation. However, not only is it the friendliest country in the world for visitors, but it's also home to the world's best foodie city: Cape Town. Situated on the country's southwestern Atlantic coast, Cape Town is an undersung culinary oasis that boasts a high concentration of the best gastronomy that South Africa has to offer.

South African food is a melting pot of different cultural influences, including Dutch, Indian, Malay, French, Portuguese, English, and indigenous African cuisines. This diversity allows South African cooks to experiment with a unique fusion of culinary traditions and techniques. Cape Town itself is also surrounded by lush farms and ranches, sprawling vineyards, and, of course, the sea, giving the Mother City prime access to seasonal produce, high-quality meat, fresh seafood, and a world-class, underrated South African wine region nearby.

Thanks to favorable exchange rates, South Africa is one of the best budget-friendly destinations for the U.S. dollar, meaning travelers from the States can experience the very best that Cape Town dining has to offer without breaking the bank. From South Africa's beloved flame-grilled braai and air-dried biltong to spicy Cape Malay curry, British-style fish and chips, and so much more, Cape Town's gastronomic scene has something to entice everyone. Head to the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, a seaside dining and shopping hotspot, to sample a bit of everything at the Time Out Market or the bustling weekly Oranjezicht Farmers Market.