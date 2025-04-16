South Africa's Delicious Melting Pot City Has Gone From Underrated To The World's Best Foodie Capital
South Africa may not be the first country to come to mind for dining-obsessed travelers looking to book their next food-fueled vacation. However, not only is it the friendliest country in the world for visitors, but it's also home to the world's best foodie city: Cape Town. Situated on the country's southwestern Atlantic coast, Cape Town is an undersung culinary oasis that boasts a high concentration of the best gastronomy that South Africa has to offer.
South African food is a melting pot of different cultural influences, including Dutch, Indian, Malay, French, Portuguese, English, and indigenous African cuisines. This diversity allows South African cooks to experiment with a unique fusion of culinary traditions and techniques. Cape Town itself is also surrounded by lush farms and ranches, sprawling vineyards, and, of course, the sea, giving the Mother City prime access to seasonal produce, high-quality meat, fresh seafood, and a world-class, underrated South African wine region nearby.
Thanks to favorable exchange rates, South Africa is one of the best budget-friendly destinations for the U.S. dollar, meaning travelers from the States can experience the very best that Cape Town dining has to offer without breaking the bank. From South Africa's beloved flame-grilled braai and air-dried biltong to spicy Cape Malay curry, British-style fish and chips, and so much more, Cape Town's gastronomic scene has something to entice everyone. Head to the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, a seaside dining and shopping hotspot, to sample a bit of everything at the Time Out Market or the bustling weekly Oranjezicht Farmers Market.
Start your day in Cape Town with award-winning coffee, flaky pastries, and boozy brunch
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Cape Town is a city with no shortage of cafés and bakeries to get things started on the right foot. If coffee is your first stop of the day, then Espresso Lab –– ranked the No. 1 coffee shop in Africa and No. 11 in the world –– simply can't be missed. Stop by the flagship café located in Woodstock's Old Biscuit Mill Market to enjoy high-caliber international beans roasted right there on site.
To add some substance to your morning meal, head over to Jason Bakery, a popular breakfast outpost considered by many to be one of the best bakeries in town. Serving up fresh doughnuts, croissant egg sandwiches, warm muffins, and more, Jason Bakery is "the place to have breakfast in Green Point, without hesitation," writes one TripAdvisor user. If fresh bagels are your breakfast of choice, be sure check out Kelinsky's, a New York-style deli well known for its schmear-laden bagels and Jewish classics like salmon latkes and pastrami hash and eggs.
The Mother City also has an abundance of options for the brunch-loving crowd, though few are quite as delightfully verdant as Our Local, a cozy all-day café adorned with plants from floor to ceiling. Situated in Kloof Street Junction, Our Local offers comforting dishes like eggs florentine and shakshuka alongside an extensively curated wine and cocktail list.
Enjoy a gourmet night out at Cape Town's buzziest fine restaurants
Drawing on a number of international influences, the fine dining scene in Cape Town is as eclectic as it is delectable. One of the most buzzworthy tables in town is at Salon, a playful Woodstock establishment from renowned restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts. Named Africa's best new restaurant by the World Culinary Awards in 2024, Salon revolves around an 11-course global tasting menu that whisks diners off to the far corners of the Earth. Though the offerings shift with the seasons, dinner guests can expect exquisite bites like lamb tagine, octopus caponata, toasted rice ice cream, and more.
For open-kitchen dining with an industrial edge, there's FYN, an inventive downtown restaurant named one of the world's 50 best in 2022. Curated by chef Peter Tempelhoff, the 10-course tasting menu at FYN is stacked with South African flavors that are interpreted through Japanese techniques. Offering both omnivore and plant-based menus, diners can delight in dishes like local abalone served with miso wakame and heirloom tomato carpaccio with Kyoto eggplant. "They get everything just right, from food to service, ambiance, and wine pairings," reads one five-star Google review.
After dinner, head over to The Athletic Club & Social for a nightcap and live jazz every Wednesday through Saturday. Extravagantly decorated with plush lounge chairs, floral wallpaper, and framed vintage photos, grabbing a drink at The Athletic Club is like relaxing in the warm home of a very cool friend.