The Underrated Camping Brand Often Overshadowed By Coleman

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The story goes like this: In the early 1950s, a man named Dick decided to fashion his own backpack. He loved to hike with his wife, Nena, in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range, and wanted to design a backpack that he would personally prefer — light, ergonomic, and durable. Dick worked out the details in the garage of his Glendale home, while Nena did the actual needlework. Together, they created a small line of prototypes and sold them to fellow outdoors enthusiasts. More than seven decades later, Dick Kelty is still remembered as a pioneer in modern backpack design, thanks to the company the couple founded.

Kelty products are available around the world, but their impressive origins are overshadowed by the ubiquitous camping brand, Coleman. Now headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Kelty reportedly has about 40 employees and earns roughly $22.7 million in revenue each year, compared to Coleman's 900-plus employees and hundreds of millions in annual sales. Kelty produces the kinds of equipment you might seek out at REI or Outdoor Gear Exchange (and Amazon, of course). You can also find Kelty at all-purpose box stores like Walmart and Target, but the general consensus is that Kelty makes more refined products, with upmarket prices to match.

"Kelty is more specialized and they have a repair policy, although both offer limited warranties," notes a Redditor on a thread about the two companies' tents. "Coleman tents are inexpensive for a reason. It also doesn't offer a full size rain fly. It just uses an awning. That alone makes [Kelty] a better choice. It should also last longer." That said, if you're the type to look for camping supplies at Dollar Tree , Kelty might not be your brand — or fit your budget.