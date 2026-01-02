5 Camping Supplies You Can Find At Dollar Tree For Under $5

Camping is meant to be rustic — a way to connect with nature and embrace adventure. But it doesn't mean you have to forgo all creature comforts. The camping industry has grown increasingly luxurious, with retailers offering high-tech gear designed to make outdoor adventures safer and more comfortable. Quality camping equipment, however, can get expensive fast. Much modern camping gear is carefully engineered and tested for optimum performance — think sleeping bags that are warm yet compact, or affordable backpacking tents built for durability. While investing in high-quality gear can be worthwhile, there are also smart hacks for finding affordable camping tools that make camp life easier without breaking the bank — and Dollar Tree is often a helpful place to look. There are no dedicated "outdoors" or "camping" aisles, but hidden gems do hide in plain sight. "I find a lot of my gear at the Dollar Tree and even use stuff that's not technically 'camp stuff,'" wrote a camper on Reddit. "For instance, we use the cheapo solar lights around the campsite instead of lanterns or rope lights."

With that in mind, we scoured the internet — and local stores — for the best Dollar Tree camping supplies under $5. Product availability varies by store, season, and region, but many locations maintain a wide selection of essentials — from DIY emergency kits to items you can repurpose for outdoors, like using Dollar Store shower caps to protect food from insects. Although the former base price of $1.25 per item is still found on many products online and even in stores, most Dollar Tree items now start at $1.50 (even if the price reads otherwise), and some items cost more. Even so, it's still possible to build a functional camping kit on a budget.