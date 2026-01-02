5 Camping Supplies You Can Find At Dollar Tree For Under $5
Camping is meant to be rustic — a way to connect with nature and embrace adventure. But it doesn't mean you have to forgo all creature comforts. The camping industry has grown increasingly luxurious, with retailers offering high-tech gear designed to make outdoor adventures safer and more comfortable. Quality camping equipment, however, can get expensive fast. Much modern camping gear is carefully engineered and tested for optimum performance — think sleeping bags that are warm yet compact, or affordable backpacking tents built for durability. While investing in high-quality gear can be worthwhile, there are also smart hacks for finding affordable camping tools that make camp life easier without breaking the bank — and Dollar Tree is often a helpful place to look. There are no dedicated "outdoors" or "camping" aisles, but hidden gems do hide in plain sight. "I find a lot of my gear at the Dollar Tree and even use stuff that's not technically 'camp stuff,'" wrote a camper on Reddit. "For instance, we use the cheapo solar lights around the campsite instead of lanterns or rope lights."
With that in mind, we scoured the internet — and local stores — for the best Dollar Tree camping supplies under $5. Product availability varies by store, season, and region, but many locations maintain a wide selection of essentials — from DIY emergency kits to items you can repurpose for outdoors, like using Dollar Store shower caps to protect food from insects. Although the former base price of $1.25 per item is still found on many products online and even in stores, most Dollar Tree items now start at $1.50 (even if the price reads otherwise), and some items cost more. Even so, it's still possible to build a functional camping kit on a budget.
Matches and fire-starters
Campfires are a camping staple, and you can find basic matches and other fire-starting tools at Dollar Tree. Diamond brand strike-on-the-box matches are commonly stocked either in 300-count boxes or in packs of 10 small 32-count boxes, typically priced at $1.50 each. You'll usually find them in the kitchen supplies section, along the wall with hanging cooking utensils and tools. Long, refillable utility lighters are also commonly available and perfect for stashing in your car or with your camping gear for quick, reliable fire on the go.
If you love a clever camping trick, you can also buy a bag of Doritos nacho-flavored chips from the Dollar Tree snack aisle — purported to be excellent fire starter, thanks to the cornstarch and vegetable oil they contain — or prep a DIY fire starter hack using Dollar Tree supplies for under $5: Pick up 100% cotton balls (100-count bag for $1.50), petroleum jelly (Vaseline (1.69 oz for $1.50) or a generic brand). Prep the fire starters at home by soaking cotton balls in petroleum jelly, leaving a few dry fibers exposed. Store them in zip-top sandwich bags ($1.50 at Dollar Tree!) and pack them along with matches or a lighter in your camping supplies. For under $5, you'll be all set to roast s'mores in no time. In a pinch (for example, if your matches are too wet — you can use an AA ($1.50 for four) or 9-V battery ($3 each) and some aluminum foil along with these fire starters to create fire without matches or a lighter, no matter what the weather's like – though this is a method best reserved for true emergencies.
Rope
Diamond — the brand many campers already know for matches — also produces 40-foot rope for $1.50 each, often available at Dollar Tree. Versatile and utilitarian, this rope can be used to rig a car tent or tarp, hang a hammock, string a clothesline between trees to dry swimsuits and towels, carry or bundle gear, and secure tents and other campsite essentials. Of course, it's great for non-camping outdoor activities, too. "I bought it to make a horse halter for my new horse and it worked great!" wrote one reviewer on Dollar Tree's website. "I have purchased a large number of this diamond braid rope to make hundreds of drawstring backpacks," wrote another.
For exactly $5 pre-tax, Diamond also makes a slightly thicker, durable braided rope, each 100 feet long, with a tensile strength of up to 350 pounds. They're still surprisingly compact and easy to pack, making them ideal for camping and outdoor adventures. "I bought this a few weeks ago and I am really happy with the strength," penned one Dollar Tree reviewer. "I am using [it] for a tree net and so far it has held up pretty good." Another camping favorite is bungee cords, which Dollar Tree often offers for about $1.50 each. These elastic, stretchable cords with hooks on the end can help secure or stabilize items using built-in tension, another helpful tool when camping.
Headlamps & flashlights
Campsites get dark, and even a robust campfire can only illuminate so much. If you're cleaning up after sunset, finding the bathrooms, or getting ready to crawl into your sleeping bag, a light source that keeps your hands free is essential. Many Dollar Tree locations carry adjustable LED headlamps featuring three settings, including a low-light flashing option, retailing for $1.50. These typically require three AAA batteries (sold separately), but you can grab a pack in-store and still stay under $5 total. "Outstanding brightness. I have taken the strap off one and put a magnet on it to light up my truck when working on it," wrote one reviewer. "I must say I'm really impressed by the brightness of it. Doesn't even get that hot," added a reviewer on Reddit, noting the only downside is the lack of a tilt adjustment.
LED lanterns aren't hands-free, but also a useful campsite addition. For $1.50 each, Dollar Tree's lanterns are particularly bright, according to customer reviews, and many noted their usefulness during power outages and natural disasters. "While they do feel kind of cheap, the light output is quite remarkable considering they are only [$1.50] each," wrote one reviewer.
Dollar Tree also carries a variety of flashlights that many users seem to love. "Noticeably brighter than the 50-lumen Ozark Trail everybody's been raving about recently," wrote one reviewer on Reddit. "Beam is also much higher quality... thanks to a TIR lens." Dollar Tree offers full- and mini-size versions, and both are considered quite durable in rain and outdoor conditions, according to reviewers.
Portable organization and storage
One product category at Dollar Tree that sees steady refreshes is organizational supplies. Dollar Tree truly shines with its storage bins and containers — many of which are lightweight, flexible, easy to pack, and sometimes collapsible, making them ideal for car camping, small tents, or anywhere space is limited. At camp, these containers are useful for storing food supplies, cooking gear, first-aid items, toiletries, or clothing, keeping essentials contained and off the ground. Budget-conscious campers can find soft storage bins for $1.50, collapsible laundry hampers for as little as $0.25, and plastic bins with snap-on lids in different sizes. Check the kitchen aisle for zip-top bags and other storage-savvy items.
Two newer organizational items at Dollar Tree retail for exactly $5 but are worth the investment: The car trunk organizer and the 16-inch toolbox. The trunk organizer's a lightweight, waterproof, box-shaped bin with handles for easy carrying, mesh side pockets, a 100-pound maximum capacity, and nine total compartments. It fits snugly in a car trunk or in the corner of a tent, making it ideal for organizing groceries, camp kitchen supplies to tools, electronics, emergency gear, or clothes.
The 16-inch toolbox – Dollar Tree's version of a tackle box — features a clear lid, a deep main compartment, and a removable tray with smaller sections. It works well as a perfect first-aid or emergency supplies kit — that is, if you don't use it for fishing supplies or tools. Dollar Tree also offers a wide selection of first-aid supplies at lower prices than at typical drugstores, from pain relievers and anti-nausea pills to bandages and joint relief patches. It's a practical place to stock your medical and first-aid kits for outdoor adventures.
A tarp
Tarps are a camping staple, and Dollar Tree carries classic blue plastic versions, often around 4-by-6 feet, for just $1.50. Even at a low price, these tarps can be incredibly useful at camp, serving as tent coverage, rain shelters, or gear protection — especially when paired with rope or bungee cords. You can lay a tarp flat on the ground to create a clean, controlled space for food prep or storage, use it under the bottom of your tent for extra moisture protection, or drape it over supplies to keep them dry during unexpected weather. In a pinch, a tarp can even double as wearable rain protection or be rigged from the trunk of your car to create a quick shade canopy or rain shelter.
While likely not designed for heavy-duty or long-term use, these tarps are lightweight, packable, and easy to replace, making them ideal for budget-conscious campers. "Great tarp! Used these smaller tarps when we went camping to stake down for the kiddos to play!" wrote one reviewer. "Used them for 2 seasons and still in great shape!" Some users report that the tarp has changed from previous years and is thin or not very water-resistant. Still, as a budget-friendly, simple alternative, many reviewers love it.
If tarps aren't available at your local Dollar Tree, clear plastic rain ponchos ($1.50 each) or even shower curtain liners ($1.50 each) can serve as substitutes. These large sheets of plastic can accomplish many of the same basic tasks — blocking rain, protecting gear, or lining tents. With a little creativity, these inexpensive alternatives can handle many of the same jobs without adding much weight or cost to your camping setup.
Methodology
The internet is full of creative ways to repurpose dollar-store items into camping tools — many of which would cost significantly more at outdoor retailers or don't exist as standalone products. "Dollar Tree and Dollarama are my main camping supplies stores," wrote one camper on Reddit. "Now that I have all the expensive gear, it's amazing how I can always solve some problem or make some step simpler with a cheap, disposable item." From matches, rope, and headlamps, to organizational bins, tarps, and plastic ponchos, this list aims to keep your camping costs low without forcing you to "rough it." With a little hunting, there are authentic finds — you can even fill a camping enthusiast's Christmas stocking entirely with Dollar Tree items!
To determine which five items to highlight, we scoured the internet and visited a few local Dollar Tree stores in Southern California during winter to see what was available on shelves. We consulted camping supply lists curated by other shoppers, analyzed product reviews on Dollar Tree's website, and read Reddit discussion threads focused on Dollar Tree camping and survival gear. We also drew on firsthand camping experience and DIY Dollar Tree hacks to ensure this list covers a wide range of needs without breaking the bank.
Of course, half the adventure is keeping an eye out for unexpected items that can make camping life easier. The internet frequently recommends items like a small broom and dustpan to keep tents clean, shower curtain liners as ground tarps, and even pool noodles for protecting tent guylines, preventing trips, and padding sharp edges. Dollar Tree camping hacks thrive in aisles stocked with plastic containers, aluminum foil, duct tape, toiletries, and medical supplies. Just remember, product availability can fluctuate, so go in with a list — but stay flexible.